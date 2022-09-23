It’s normal for parents to be worried about illicit fentanyl, a highly lethal drug that has fueled an unprecedented rise in overdose-related deaths in Mississippi communities. The good news is that they can turn their concern into action by learning the facts and helping their children protect themselves from dangerous substances and the alarming increase in the availability and lethality of fake prescription pills.

“Many people who overdose on illicit fentanyl have no idea what they were taking,” said Jan Dawson, program director for the Mississippi Public Health Institute. “One way we’re trying to stop this trend is through awareness, education and communication, especially between parents and their kids. There are tools and resources parents can use to keep their families safe and get help for family members who are struggling with substance use disorders.”

