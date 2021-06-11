Are you feeling down, anxious with “butterflies in your stomach” or have “brain fog”? Or are your intestines in a constant uproar due to acid reflux, bloating, constipation or diarrhea? Do you scout the supermarket aisles for gluten-free items or for almond, soy or oat milk to replace regular milk? Have you been prescribed Nexium or Prilosec by your doctor? Are you taking a laxative or have you tried every probiotic available on the drug store shelf?
The answer may lie in your gut and specifically the vast populations of bacteria or microbes living in your gut, which make up your microbiome. Each one of us has billions of these bacteria living in our gut and they are vital for good health and well being.
Over the last decade, real progress has been made in identifying the gut flora and how it affects our health in large part from animal experiments, but also from more human data. A study titled “Transferring the Blues” published in 2016 in the Journal of Psychiatric Research took stool samples from 34 depressed human patients and transferred them into rats, who then promptly showed symptoms of depression and anxiety, while rats receiving stool samples from 34 healthy human controls did not. Similar experiments were done with mice.
Your gut bacteria actually talk to you through all kinds of chemicals and this information is transmitted to your brain via the vagus nerve. This communication is like a “Morse Code” consisting of mostly “OK, OK,” or “hungry, hungry” or “full, full.” It runs on autopilot like your heart and lungs such that you are barely aware of it until something goes wrong, such as food poisoning, when rogue bacteria take your gut hostage.
What makes a healthy microbiome? First off, diversity matters. Normally the microbiota consist of four families — Firmicutes, Bacteroidetes, Proteobacteria and Actinobacteria. When you wake up in the morning craving a doughnut, it is the bacteria in your gut demanding to be fed. Each type of bacteria has its own food preference, such as Bacteriodetes craving fat and Prevotella carbs. Some microbe, especially the Bifidobacteria species of the Actinobacteria family thrive on fiber from which they produce butyrate, which feeds and heals the cells lining your gut, thus preventing bad bacteria loosening the tight junctions in the lining and causing “leaky gut.” Butyrate is also transported to the brain, where it induces a good mood and campens inflammation. When people suffering from severe IBS or irritable bowel syndrome, we’re given Lactobacilli from the Firmicutes family, they experienced improvement in their symptoms. This was attributed to activation of the opioid and cannabinoid receptors in the brain by the bacteria. Yogurt is a good source of Lactobacilli, however, stay away from the low or nonfat products with fruit or sugar at the bottom.
What happens when you lack bacterial diversity, also called dysbiosis? A few domineering microbes rule the land, calling out orders for specific foods and it is hard for you to override those cravings. It’s the overwhelming feeling to raid the fridge or cupboard for ice cream, a candy bar or a pizza. Studies in germ-free mice show that they crave sugar more than conventional mice with a diverse microbiome. In this light, sugar cravings are the consequence of a dysbiotic gut. Sugar cravings are also seen in people that are stressed.
So, what is the cure for a dysbioticgut? The good news is that your microbiome adjusts rapidly to dietary changes and adding fiber is good for your gut. Fiber comes from complex carbohydrates, such as beans, lentils or whole-grain products, such as steel-cut oats, brown rice or chickpeas. Other foods rich in fiber are apples, pears or berries, as well as nuts of any type. Your daily fiber intake should be 30 grams or higher. Avoid highly processed foods, since they are usually low in fiber and have various additives.
Beware of a type of additive called emulsifiers, which help fats mix with liquids. Emulsifiers are often found in products such as commercial ice cream, peanut butter and mayonnaise. Examples of emulsifiers commonly used in modern food production are egg or lecithin, mono· and diglycerides, polysorbates, carrageenan and guar gum. The natural lecithin from eggs is fine but seldom used because it is more expensive than the others. The emulsifiers used by the food industry due to their lower price, disrupt the beneficial mucus layer lining your gut where the good bacteria reside. Consuming emulsifiers on a regular basis may cause a change in your gut bacteria allowing rogue bacteria to crowd out the good. This causes leaky gut which is thought to be the cause of weight gain, type 2 diabetes, auto immune disease, anxiety, depression, dementia and Parkinson’s disease. While a leaky gut can lead to all of those health conditions just mentioned, a healthy diverse microbiome promotes a healthy gut and even protects against colon cancer.
I want to give tribute to the late Dr. Denis Burkitt, also known as “Dr. Fibre,” who pioneered the concept of the importance of fiber to human health based on his observations as a medical officer in the Royal Army Medical Corps in Kenya during World War II. He noticed that the Africans did not suffer from diverticular disease or colon cancer and were not prone to developing appendicitis. When he investigated what accounted for this difference he found that it was the diet. The average Kenyan at the time was ingesting 100 grams of fiber on average as compared to the measly 10 to 15 grams of fiber in the typical Western diet consumed by the British living in Kenya. Dr. Burkitt would open his presentations at medical meetings with, “All of you (in the audience) are constipated” and then show a slide comparing a typical Western bowel movement with an African one, the latter being about four times the volume of the former.
In conclusion, you are what you eat. There is strong evidence that diet can have major effects on your gut microbes and therefore health. My advice, stay away from highly processed foods which are low in fiber and loaded with additives, such as emulsifiers. Go back to preparing your own food from scratch. It takes some planning but in the end you not only feel better but it is also easier on the family budget.
•
Dr. Eva Abbo is a doctor of internal medicine in La Jolla, Calif., and former Laurel resident. She also has a home in Jones County where she spends as much time as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.