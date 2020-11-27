As men reach 40 years old, they may start thinking about how to keep their hair or lose weight, but many may not think about seeing a urologist. To take charge of their health, men should begin regular appointments with urologists at age 40.
Not only can a regular examination protect men from prostate cancer-related problems, but it can allow men to improve their prostate, urinary and sexual health. Men at high risk for prostate cancer should begin having screening exams at age 40.
If you or your loved one is experiencing the following symptoms, South Central Urology encourages you to schedule an appointment today. Our providers can help identify and diagnose the problem, determine the severity and provide a course of treatment.
1. Erectile Dysfunction
2. Blood in your urine
3. Testicular pain, lump or masses
4. Abnormal prostate exam/enlarged prostate
5. Difficulty urinating
6. Painful urination
7. Frequent urination or the urge to urinate often
8. Elevated or change in PSA levels
9. Kidney abnormality
10. Infertility
For men with minimal risk for developing prostate cancer, the recommended age for screening exams is 55. The providers at South Central Urology are available to provide comprehensive urological care for men.
Dr. Jens Graversen, MD, and Lacey Blakeney, FNP, at South Central Urology specialize in the treatment of urological care. Services available include: kidney stones, impotence, testosterone therapy, bladder control and cancer screening. Urologists are trained to treat any condition involving the urinary tract and male reproductive system. The team at South Central Urology works with our local medical community to provide comprehensive care, if needed. Our urologists may work with an oncologist to treat prostate cancer or a family medicine physician to coordinate regular screenings.
Blakeney said, "Sometimes it is difficult for men to be proactive in their health. However, by participating in annual screenings and regular appointments, their quality of daily life can improve. There are many options for personalized treatment in the field of urology. This allows us to truly modify the course of treatment for each patient.”
Urological care can offer patients a wide range of treatment choices, which allows the patient to work with his urologist to find the best solution. In some cases, surgery may be the best choice. In other cases, medicine or behavioral therapy, such as bladder re-training, may work best. Commonly, urologists use a mixture of treatment options to provide care.
“Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer,” said Graversen. “Many prostate cancers grow slowly and are confined to the prostate gland, where they may not cause serious harm. However, while some types of prostate cancer grow slowly and may need minimal or even no treatment, other types are aggressive and can spread quickly. When prostate cancer is detected early — when it is still confined to the prostate gland — it has the best chance for successful treatment.”
The clinic provides a full range of urology/urological surgical services for patients. To schedule an appointment or for more information about urological treatment, please call 601-428-0438. South Central Urology is located within the South Central Medical Complex at 1002 Jefferson Street in Laurel.
