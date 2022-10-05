Walmart
Walmart in Laurel, Petal and Hattiesburg will host a Wellness Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can receive affordable immunizations for the flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV and more. COVID-19 bivalent boosters will also be available with no out-of-pocket costs to patients.

More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day events, featuring health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy teams.

