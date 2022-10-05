Walmart in Laurel, Petal and Hattiesburg will host a Wellness Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can receive affordable immunizations for the flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV and more. COVID-19 bivalent boosters will also be available with no out-of-pocket costs to patients.
More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day events, featuring health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy teams.
“As we move into the fall and winter seasons, we want to do our part in helping families remain protected through immunizations,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “Wellness Day is such an impactful event because it allows customers an opportunity to check in on health priorities, meet our incredible pharmacists and engage in conversations around wellness.”
Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days, administering more than 5 million health screenings for customers.
