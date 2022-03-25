By Dr. Eva Abo
More than eight million deaths attributed to smoking occur each year worldwide. Compare these numbers to the deaths from COVID-19 worldwide of six million, with one million in the U.S. in the last two years since the start of the pandemic. We also know that smokers are at increased risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19.
The health risk from cigarette smoking is primarily due to chemicals produced by the burning of tobacco and not caused by nicotine, with the latter leading to dependency and addiction. More than 80 percent of smokers use combustible products, primarily cigarettes, but also cigars, pipes and hookah, or water pipes.
The cultivation of tobacco started 5,000 years ago along with maize in Central America and Mexico. It was primarily used as a cure-all remedy applied to wounds and for pain relief. Native Americans used to smoke tobacco for ceremonial purposes and gave Christopher Columbus tobacco as a gift, which he then introduced to Europe. It did not take long for scientists to discover the consequences that smoking tobacco had on human health, such as difficulty breathing and inability to stop smoking.
In 1632, Massachusetts passed a law to make smoking in public illegal. In the late 1800s, the temperance movement started an anti-smoking campaign, arguing that smoking was addictive, unhealthy, stunted children’s growth and was harmful to pregnant women, eerily prescient.
Pierre Lorillard established the first tobacco-processing company in the U.S. in 1760, turning tobacco into cigars and snuff. It was not until the mid-1800s that cigarettes were made from cigar scraps in Seville, Spain. British soldiers took up the habit during the Crimean War in 1853 and American soldiers used cigarettes during the American Civil War in 1861.
Cigarettes captured the market as the major tobacco product with 3.5 billion being sold in the U.S. in 1901. More tobacco companies were established, creating a powerful industry. World War I created an increasing demand for cigarettes, with war posters asking the public for donations to send cigarettes to the front, where they were distributed to the troops. In the face of imminent death in the war, the health impacts of cigarettes were of less concern. By the time the war was over, a generation had grown up and a large proportion of adults smoked, with returning soldiers continuing to smoke. All anti-smoking laws were repealed, except those targeting minors. Smoking cigarettes was made glamorous by having movie stars advertising the various brands. One of my former patients was the “Lucky Strike” girl, with a catchy slogan: “Be happy, go Lucky.” Women were now targeted by the tobacco companies with promises that smoking was a healthy alternative to eating sweets and achieving an ideal weight. In World War II, a pack of Chesterfield cigarettes was put into each K-ration!
Meanwhile, doctors in Europe began noticing skyrocketing lung-cancer rates. Before 1900, there were only 140 documented cases of lung cancer, and after that, lung cancer became the leading cause of death. In 1929, a statistical analysis published by Dr. Fritz Lickint of Dresden, Germany strongly linked smoking to lung cancer, with men being disproportionately afflicted. This prompted the Nazi Party to oppose the use of tobacco through anti-smoking campaigns as well as smoking bans in public places. Hitler personally considered smoking to be decadent and “the wrath of the Red Man against the White Man.” He was, however, overruled by the powerful tobacco lobby.
One cigarette company paid a bribe of $12.3 million Reichsmark to Hermann Goering, the chief of his Luftwaffe, paving the way for the German military to openly support smoking again in 1941. To this day, Germany has Europe’s least restrictive smoking laws.
Starting in the 1950s, however, attention focused again on the adverse effects of smoking on human health since the rising numbers of lung cancer and emphysema/COPD could no longer be ignored. In 1964, the Surgeon General’s report on “Smoking and Health: Report of the Advisory Committee to the Surgeon General of the United States” was published. The report was based on more than 7,000 scientific articles linking smoking to negative health effects, such as cancer, COPD and heart disease. It showed that half of all cigarette smokers die of tobacco-related diseases and their life span is cut short by roughly 14 years.
Additionally, second-hand smoke from cigarettes causes many of the same health problems as smoking, including cancer. My good friend and former mentor Dr. Herman Froeb published a seminal paper on the consequences of second-hand smoke in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1980. Second-hand smoke causes about 1 million deaths worldwide every year. This ultimately led to the restriction of advertising for tobacco products and the ban of smoking in public places, public transportation, restaurants and even bars.
So, what is so bad about smoking? With every breath you take, you inhale more than 7,000 chemical compounds, including arsenic, formaldehyde, hydrogen cyanide, lead and carbon monoxide, to name a few. More than 70 of these compounds are carcinogenic or cancer causing. Cigarette use in pregnancy has been shown to cause birth defects, stillbirths and small birth weight.
Many smokers know these facts and desperately want to quit. What keeps them from quitting is nicotine, which leads to physical dependence. Nicotine binds to the nicotinic receptor in the brain, releasing dopamine, the “feel good” neurotransmitter, which keeps the smoker coming back for more. A drop in dopamine is associated with negative emotions, irritability, difficulty concentrating and anxiety. But there is another equally bad side to nicotine — it makes your Natural Killer Cells sluggish! Natural Killer Cells are the body’s main defense against young cancer cells. This combined with the carcinogenic substances in smoke is the perfect recipe for cancer.
Smoking is also responsible for the chronic ongoing inflammation and destruction of lung tissue, leading to emphysema. It makes a smoker prone to severe infections, as seen currently during the COVID-19 pandemic and in previous years during the flu season. Chronic inflammation tones down the immune response of both the innate and adaptive immune system, with the latter producing antibodies that are sluggish and ineffective.
As every smoker knows, quitting is hard to do. In the early days after the publication of the Surgeon General’s 1964 report, a lot of smokers quit “cold turkey,” and it was quite effective. Nowadays, there are a variety of products designed to help you get out from under the nicotine dependence. There are nicotine products in the form of patches, gum or nasal spray. You can also get prescription medications from your doctor. Another way to quit successfully is hypnosis. You also find multiple self-help apps and tips on how to quit online. Just type “quit smoking” into an internet search engine.
A journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step, according to an ancient Chinese proverb. It is up to you to decide when to take that first step for better health and well being.
Dr. Eva Abbo is a doctor of internal medicine in La Jolla, Calif., and former Laurel resident who still frequently visits.
