Laurel Little Theatre will kick off its 59th season with the presentation of Hello Dolly! Shows are Aug. 9-10 at 7:30 p.m., and Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. For more information or to buy tickets, email LLTLaurelMS@aol.com or call 601-428-0140
Directed by Will Hodges, musical director Michelle Howells and choreographer Coco Caldwell. The huge cast and crew of almost 90 volunteers is already in full rehearsals for the opening less than month from now.
The famous story of matchmaker Dolly Levi won a record 10 Tony Awards, including “Best Musical,” when it opened on Broadway in 1964. A recent NYC revival with Bette Midler set box office records.
LLT favorite Missy Sanderson stars in the title role, along with Robbie Robinson as Horace Vandergelder — Dolly’s new target for matrimony.
The LLT fall comedy will be “Broadway Bound” and it will run for two weekends in November. LLT veteran Rick Youngblood will direct.
Written by America’s favorite comedy author, Neil Simon, the show is based on his own life as he began his career writing first for radio programs, then in the early days of television back in the 1950s and on to the Broadway stages.
Spring 2020 brings the Southern comedy “Doublewide Texas,” under the helm of longtime LLT director and actor Frankie Bennett. It runs next March and April.
The residents of the smallest trailer park in Texas — just four doublewides — are thrown for a loop when they find out a nearby town plans to annex them. Mayhem escalates when they decide that just might need to secede from the state of Texas.
Closing out LLT’s season in June 2020 will be the musical “Willy Wonka Jr.,” featuring Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, along with all those bright orange Oompa-Loompas and a cast of 100 children.
Directed by Katelyn Bryant, this will be LLT’s annual Summer Kids’ Camp production. It’s a show perfect for the whole family.
LLT offers a full season four-punch membership ticket that has savings up to 24 percent off single ticket prices and makes the average price of attending live theatre less than a movie.
The four-punch LLT Season Member Ticket is $50 (seniors or students), $55 (adults), $100 (two four-punch season tickets for a couple) or $190 (four season tickets for a family of four). There’s four punches on each season ticket, allowing you to punch once per show, or you can even use up to two of your punches on any one production and bring someone with you.
LLT’s “Gold Patrons” who contribute over the cost of a season ticket also receive a complimentary wine or soft drink at each performance, a choice of seats from a specially reserved Gold Patrons’ section, listings in each show program and on the LLT website and a tax deduction for their donations.
For more information, email LLTLaurelMS@aol.com or download it at LaurelLittleTheatre.com.
