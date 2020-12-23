This time last year, I was very uncertain how 2020 would turn out. I remember being so nervous about having another baby and how that would affect KJ’s life. I remember mourning the first Christmas without my dad. I remember worrying about how to handle everything once Bradley Kate arrived.
However, I also had very high hopes for 2020. I hoped for a perfectly healthy baby girl. I hoped for KJ to fill the role as a big brother smoothly. I hoped for the strength to succeed at being a mom to two. Let me tell you, God showed out big time. He blessed us with an easy labor and delivery of our perfect baby girl. He helped mold KJ into the best big brother (for the majority of the time) and the best helper for me. He also gave me the ability to flourish as a mom, wife, daughter, sister, friend and employee. While 2020 has been far from perfect, I can’t help but be thankful for all God blessed me with this year.
Now that Christmas has almost passed, I can pour my focus into my 2021 plans. Since Bradley was a newborn and coronavirus had just hit, we were not able to give KJ a proper second birthday. However, this March and April, I will be hosting a 1st birthday and a 3rd birthday. It is so hard to believe that we are almost out of the baby stage forever. I will admit, this baby stage has been a lot tougher than with KJ’s baby stage. I don’t know if it is because I was able to pour 100 percent into KJ’s infancy or if he was just a perfect baby, but Bradley Kate has definitely given us a run for our money these past nine months.
Although a lot of people complain about the “terrible 2s” stage, this has by far been my favorite age. This is the age where KJ started saying, “I love you, mama” and “Hold my hand.” This is the age where KJ began really singing songs and talking in full sentences. This is the age where KJ’s personality began to shine and blossom. This stage has been so much fun watching him transform into a little boy and I know that the “threenager” stage is going to be just as fun.
While 2020 will be the year most people will want to forget, I can’t help but want to cherish this year. Obviously, my favorite moment of 2020 was adding Bradley Kate to the family, but I was also able to overcome many obstacles and create some very special memories that I am proud of. I cannot wait to continue keeping up with KJ and Bradl ey in 2021.
Here’s to a new year filled with new adventures, memories, milestones and obstacles.
Lakyn Prince is Leader-Call office manager. Email her at office@leader-call.com
(0) comments
