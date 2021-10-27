A suspect in a 20-mile, high-speed pursuit led law enforcement on a tour of Jones County and back to his home where he was tased and taken into custody in Laurel Tuesday morning.
Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Tyquell Gavin, 24, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. Laurel Police Department called off its pursuit when he entered the county jurisdiction but then had to rejoin the chase when the suspect ended up back in city limits, Chief Tommy Cox said.
“We appreciate the assist from Jones County Sheriff’s Department,” Cox said.
Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, Laurel police attempted to stop a driver in a Nissan Altima who was driving without his headlights on, and the suspect did not stop, reports noted. The pursuit began near University Avenue, through Highway 15 North, 16th Avenue, Highway 84 West, Highway 28 West, Trace Road and more. Police attempted to stop him with spike strips at one point in the pursuit, but the suspect reportedly started driving in the wrong lane, reports noted.
The pursuit ended near where it started on University Avenue and close to the suspect’s home on Choctaw Drive where police took an AR pistol-style weapon from Gavin and tased him after he resisted arrest, according to the report.
After Jones County Sheriff’s Department made the arrest, deputies reportedly found “multiple rounds of expended ammunition and extra loaded ammunition” in the Altima.
“Jones County Sheriff’s Department is also investigating reports of gunfire in separate locations around the county overnight,” said Lance Chancellor of JCSD. “It is unknown at this time if the shooting incidents are related to the arrested individual.”
