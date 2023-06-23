The Laurel Housing Authority unveiled its historic marker for its revitalization project at its Triangle Homes Site.
On June 15, the Jones County Chamber of Commerce and local officials gathered at the LHA’s South 4th Street housing complex to commemorate a historic moment and to celebrate some improvements.
In an effort to provide quality and modern housing accommodations for local residents, the housing authority demolished all of the 85-year-old housing apartments at this site and preserved the Property Manager’s Office to mark the history of this complex.
Ailrick Young, executive director of the Laurel Housing Authority, said the units demolished at the Triangle Site had historic significance and the Laurel Housing Authority petitioned the Mississippi Department of History and Archives to get a marker to signify the housing complex’s history.
The historic marker was recently received and erected in front of the more than 85-year-old property manager’s office still situated on the site.
Officials this week unveiled that marker and conducted open house tours of the facility for those attending the marker unveiling ceremony.
The marker is inscribed with these words: “Triangle Homes: Established on August 8, 1938, the Housing Authority of the City of laurel completed construction on two sites in 1940 for public housing. Triangle Homes, located here, was designated for African American Families. Named for the triangle formed by South Maple and South 4th Avenue. It was located less than half a mile from Beacon Homes, which was designated for White families. Together, these were among the first public housing developments in Mississippi with funding from the Federal Housing Administration, a New Deal-era agency.”
The $19 million project included the demolition of the housing complex originally built in 1938 and the construction of state-of-the art 124-unit complex.
Triangle Homes Property Manager Ruby Jones said the brand-new units have modern amenities including modern appliances, central air and heat, garbage disposals and up-to-date closets.
Young said the goal of the Laurel Housing Authority is to provide affordable housing to all segments of the community.
