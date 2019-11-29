During the excitement of the winter holiday season, the Mississippi Ag Museum will host its Homestead for the Holidays event. On Thursday and Friday, Dec. 12-13, the Ag Museum will be open from 5-8 p.m. for this joy-filled holiday event. Admission will be $6 for adults and $4 for children, ages 3-18. Also, the museum will accept canned-food donations at the door to benefit the Mississippi Food Network. Guests making a donation will receive half off their admission price.
Visitors can enjoy a sampler breakfast for supper, story time with Mrs. Claus and get a picture made with Santa and Rudolph. In addition, museum guests will experience Christmas during the early 1920s by strolling through Small Town, attending various demonstrations and visiting the Fortenberry-Parkman Farmstead.
Carousel and train rides will be available as will hands-on historic crafts and live music throughout the grounds. The General Store will be open for visitors to browse unique Mississippi-made products that make great Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers, all while enjoying their choice of an old-fashioned glass bottle drink and snack. Adults and children will have the opportunity to write a letter to Santa on one of the museum’s limited-edition postcards, printed in the Small Town Print Shop.
This event is sponsored in part by the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board, the Mississippi Beef Council, Cal-Maine Foods Inc., the Dairy Alliance, Emerson Farms and Visit Jackson.
The museum, located at 1150 Lakeland Dr. in Jackson, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call 601-432-4500 or 1-800-844-8687, visit www.msagmuseum.org, or “Like” the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum on Facebook.
