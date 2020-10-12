Hopping for halloween

Tim Douglas tries in vain to calm his poodle Elton, who tends to jump up and down when he meets strangers. The pair were standing outside First United Methodist Church, which each year hosts its “Great Pumpkin Patch” through Oct. 31 to fund its youth ministry for mission trips and retreats. This is the 15th Halloween the church has sold pumpkins. (Photo by Jack Hammett)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.