Howard Industries adopted 175 angels from The Salvation Army's Angel Tree. The gifts will be distributed to local children.
"Howard Industries remains a leading corporate partner for The Salvation Army in Laurel." said Maj. Raymond Pruitt, corps officer with the Salvation Army of Laurel. "One hundred seventy-five children will receive clothing and gifts thanks to the generosity of our friends at Howard Industries. On behalf of all these families, we thank you."
Michael Howard, president of Howard Industries, said, “It's uplifting to know that there has been no shortage of generosity from our employees for this year’s angel tree and canned food drive. There could not be a better way to celebrate the holidays than to help ensure that children and their families have a merry Christmas.”
The Salvation Army puts together meal boxes each year for families in the area that are in need. The goal is to ensure that all of these families will have a Christmas dinner box provided for them. A generous donation from Grocery Depot of Laurel helped Howard Industries to provide 250 boxes of stove top stuffing and 250 boxes of macaroni and cheese to be put in these boxes.
"Thanks to Grocery Depot’s donation, money raised by Howard Industries’ employees for the food was instead donated directly to the Salvation Army to further help provide for those in need during this holiday season," Pruitt said. "Howard Industries’ employees also purchased Christmas gifts for 175 angels this year through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program."
