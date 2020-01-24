Kiwanis Club of Laurel immediate Past President Lowell Howell won the 2019 Kiwanis Club of Laurel "Ralph T. Simmons Trophy" for the most Pancake Day tickets sold for Kiwanis Pancake Day. He sold 289 tickets for a total of $1,734. The trophy is named for Simmons, who won the award each year from 2010-14. Noel Rogers won in 2015 and 2017 and Howell also won in 2016 and 2018.
