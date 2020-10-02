There are several stages in the life of a restaurant. The earliest stage is the research and development stage. Research-and-development involves recipe research, a lot of traveling around eating at similar concepts in search of ideas, and inspiration and spending a lot of time online looking at similar concepts in that particular genre.
While research-and-development is being done, the conceptual phase is implemented simultaneously. The conceptual phase covers theme, mission, food direction, atmosphere and the overall “feel” of a restaurant concept. During this phase, the menu is developed. That’s when the heart and soul of the concept starts coming together. It’s not until the menu is created that the kitchen layout can be developed.
Next, the floor plan and seating layout are generated. The budget is then created based on the seating capacity. The management budget, rent payments, bank loans and projected sales and cash flow are all based on the number of seats and how many times those seats can be turned over during a meal period.
The build phase comes after the design phase and quickly moves into the pre-opening stage, which includes furniture, fixtures and equipment installation, staff hiring and training. Opening day of a new restaurant concept is one of the most stressful days one will ever spend.
The honeymoon phase begins immediately after the restaurant opens, as new customers try the concept for the first time. Eventually — usually after eight to 10 weeks — the honeymoon phase settles into normal daily business, and then, with a little luck, good staffing and a lot of hard work, the restaurant becomes one of the 10 percent of independent restaurants that survives past its fifth birthday.
Actually, research-and-development never ends. I’ve owned a New Orleans-themed concept for more than 30 years, and I am still always on the lookout for inspiration and ideas when I am dining in and around New Orleans. The same goes for Italian food when I am traveling to Italy.
I have been a part of 21 restaurant openings over the past 39 years, 18 of which were concepts I developed. There are three new concepts on the drawing board in our company right now. One — our Tex-Mex concept — is scheduled to open in November. We are in the bidding stage of construction and two-thirds of the way through recipe testing and on the verge of the pre-opening stage.
The research and development stage of this new Tex-Mex concept has been one of the longest and most thorough of my career. I have spent the last two years traveling all over the country researching Tex-Mex cuisine and its roots. It’s a tough job, but somebody’s got to chew it.
Like the term “Methodist,” the moniker of Tex Mex, as it refers to cuisine, was initially used in the 1970s as a derogatory term by cookbook author Diana Kennedy — a Mexican cuisine purist who looked down on the “Texification” of Mexican cooking. The origin of Tex-Mex cuisine can be traced to the late 1800s. Without diving too deep into the history of my favorite of all fusions, the restaurant origins of Tex Mex were created in the early 20th Century when Mexican immigrant restaurateurs opened restaurants in border towns and major metropolitan areas and served the foods they knew, in what they considered “Americanized” versions. Most consider the Rio Grande Valley, and eventually San Antonio, to be the birthplaces of Tex Mex cuisine as we know it.
To my tastes, true Tex Mex is the ultimate comfort cuisine. I have spent several years (and added 20-plus pounds) researching Tex Mex. In those years, I have covered a lot of ground and learned a lot.
As we get ready to open this Tex Mex concept, I’ve been in a reflective mood looking back to the places I have visited and the people I have met over the past 24 months. I’ve spent time in kitchens and dining rooms, on the phone, email and Zoom with many of the leading practitioners of the cuisine.
Houston native Ford Fry is probably my favorite Tex Mex chef. He lives in Atlanta, where most of his 18 restaurants are located, but he also has restaurants in his hometown. Superica has been a mecca for my chefs and me as we have researched the cuisine. Fry has also been a helpful resource.
For as long as anyone has listened, I have stated that Chicago’s Rick Bayless is the best “pure Mexican” chef in the country, and if you drop Bayless in Mexico, he is probably the best chef in Mexico, and almost every Mexican chef would agree. Bayless’ style is straight-down-the-line Mexican, but as a fan of his restaurants Frontera Grill and Topolobampo for over three decades, he has been a lifelong inspiration.
Of all the combo plates, chili con carne, skirt steak, pechuga gravy and enchiladas, maybe the most encouraging sign for me is as the recipe development phase kicked into third gear, a lot of what we were developing in our kitchen started seeming better than the places we had been visiting for inspiration. That’s a great sign, and a credit to our culinary team.
The research-and-development phase usually coincides with the design-build phase. Those are the most fun phases in the restaurant business, and we’ve been having a blast. Those stages are now coming to a close and we are moving into pre-opening. The real work is about to begin.
Onward.
Cilantro-spiked corn, crab and avocado dip
Corn, crab and avocado work well when paired together in a cold offering. The cilantro adds an additional coolness that makes this the perfect summer dip.
3 tbsp lime juice, freshly squeezed
2 tbsp Tequila
1/4 cup olive oil
1 tsp salt
3 avocados
1 1/2 cup fresh cooked corn, cut from the cob (use frozen kernels if fresh is not available)
2 tbsp red bell pepper, finely diced
1 tsp garlic, minced
1/4 cup onion, finely chopped
1 cup fresh lump crab meat, picked of all shell
1/8 tsp cayenne pepper
1 tbsp hot sauce
1 tbsp fresh chopped cilantro
• Combine tequila, lime juice, olive oil, salt, hot sauce and cayenne pepper in a mixing bowl.
• Peel and small dice the avocado, quickly placing the avocado in the lime juice mixture and tossing well so avocado is well coated.
• Fold in remaining ingredients.
Megaguacamole
4 ripe avocados
1 tbsp lime juice, freshly squeezed
1 tsp lemon juice, freshly squeezed
1/2 tsp garlic, minced
1 tbsp sour cream
1 1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp black pepper, freshly ground
1 tsp hot sauce
1/2 cup red onion, finely chopped
1 tbsp cilantro, chopped fine
1 /2 cup tomato, seeds removed, small dice
• Combine the lemon and lime juice, garlic, salt, pepper, hot sauce and sour cream and blend together well.
• Remove the skin and seeds from the avocados and rough chop the pulp. Quickly fold the avocado pulp into the citrus mixture. Fold in the remaining ingredients.
Yield: 3 cups
