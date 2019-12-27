Jan. 3: Afroman, Brewsky’s, 10 p.m.

Jan. 3: Open Mic Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: Downtown Book Club, YWCO, 6-7 p.m.

Jan. 8: JCRW Jan.uary Meeting with Gerard Gibert, The Gables, noon

Jan. 10: Board Game Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 

6:30 p.m.

Jan. 13: Radio Communications, Powers Fire & 

Rescue, 6 p.m.

Jan. 15-16: “Frozen” tryouts by Encore Performing Arts Theatre, Dance Etc., 7 p.m.

Jan. 17: Mississippi Moonlight, Brewsky’s, 10:30 p.m.

Jan. 17: Live Music Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 18: Dark Pour Festival, The Porter, 1 p.m.

Jan. 23: The Bookstore in the Window Opening Day, Lott Furniture, 10 a.m.

Jan. 24: Crowns, Clays & Chili - Laurel Junior 

Auxiliary, Bar 3 Range, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Jan. 24: Vinyl Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 25: Dreams & Discoveries Fundraiser, 

Central Creativity, 6 p.m.

Jan. 31: Respiratory Emergencies, 

Bok Homa Casino, 8 a.m.

Jan. 31: Movie Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 9:30 p.m.

