Jan. 3: Afroman, Brewsky’s, 10 p.m.
Jan. 3: Open Mic Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 7: Downtown Book Club, YWCO, 6-7 p.m.
Jan. 8: JCRW Jan.uary Meeting with Gerard Gibert, The Gables, noon
Jan. 10: Board Game Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea,
6:30 p.m.
Jan. 13: Radio Communications, Powers Fire &
Rescue, 6 p.m.
Jan. 15-16: “Frozen” tryouts by Encore Performing Arts Theatre, Dance Etc., 7 p.m.
Jan. 17: Mississippi Moonlight, Brewsky’s, 10:30 p.m.
Jan. 17: Live Music Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 18: Dark Pour Festival, The Porter, 1 p.m.
Jan. 23: The Bookstore in the Window Opening Day, Lott Furniture, 10 a.m.
Jan. 24: Crowns, Clays & Chili - Laurel Junior
Auxiliary, Bar 3 Range, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Jan. 24: Vinyl Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 25: Dreams & Discoveries Fundraiser,
Central Creativity, 6 p.m.
Jan. 31: Respiratory Emergencies,
Bok Homa Casino, 8 a.m.
Jan. 31: Movie Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 9:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.