A Jones College student was arrested after campus police found illegal items — guns, drugs and alcohol — in his vehicle during a routine traffic stop early Friday.
Vincent Vegliacich, 19, of Mobile, Ala., had three pellet pistols, marijuana and alcohol in his vehicle, according to a statement from JC officials, and he was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center at 1:43 a.m., jail records showed.
He was charged with possession of a firearm on school campus, possession of marijuana-first offense and underage possession of alcoholic beverage. It’s a felony to have any sort of firearm on a school campus.
The previous week, 19-year-old JC student Jordan Fountain was arrested by campus police and charged with making terroristic threats at the school on a social-media site.
But that charge was reduced to a misdemeanor — student intimidation, threats or coercion to interfere with class — according to Jones County Justice Court records. Her arrest was reportedly related to comments she posted in regard to a bomb threat that shut down Seminary High School that same day.
Sanford shed burns
Several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 1489 Sanford Road just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday. A 24-by-36-foot metal shop was engulfed in flames when the first firefighters arrived on scene. Owner Hilton Boykin said he was at his house next door when he heardtwo loud blasts. He and his neighbors went outside and found the building in flames. Southwest, South Jones, Boggy, Union and Johnson volunteers responded. No injuries were reported.
— By PIO Dana Bumgardner/JonesCounty Fire Council
