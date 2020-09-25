As I sat here to write this, I had full intentions to share stories of Bradley’s 6-month milestones and KJ’s potty-training success. However, all I can think about is how I wish my mom was still here to share these moments with me and the kids. In life, you know there will come a day where you will have to say goodbye to your parents. I just did not expect to be parentless at the age of 28.
Mom was diagnosed with cancer right before Dad passed (December 2018) and began radiation treatments the following January. After finishing radiation, Mom developed Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), a rare, terminal disease that causes scarring of the lungs. Shortly after, Mom was placed on oxygen, but she did not let that stop her. Mom was the strongest person I knew, and I pray that I am half the mom and woman she was.
Losing my dad was extremely hard, but losing my mom just about broke me. Not only did Mom live with me, but we also worked together for five years here at the Laurel Leader-Call until she became too sick to work. She lived with us as KJ grew from a 6-month-old sweet baby to a wild and crazy 2-year-old toddler. She witnessed me grow from a mom of one to a mom of two. She was with me every day during my three-month maternity leave and gave me much-needed breaks during those first few weeks with Bradley. I’m so thankful that I was able to spend so much time with her these last two years, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t need a few more with her.
Regardless of the fact that we lived together, she would religiously call me every day at 4 in the afternoon when I got off work. You never knew what would be our topic for my ride home, but I knew I could always count on her to find something to keep us interested my whole drive. We would talk until I would have to say, “I’m pulling in the driveway, we will talk more in just a sec.” By the time my husband Colby would get home an hour later, we would still be talking. My brother Tony and I used to joke about who would be the victim of mom’s phone calls during her drives to and from UAB Hospital. Looking back now, I would give anything just to spend countless hours on the phone with her dissecting the latest "Bachelor" episode, discussing dinner and weekend plans, talking about a sale going on at the grocery store or even just listening to her rant about her oxygen company.
Although there are a million-plus reasons I wish Momma was still here, the one that hits the hardest is knowing that she will not be here to watch her grandkids grow up. My heart hurts at the fact that my kids and niece Paisley will now never experience a soccer or baseball game with their mammaw and poppy yelling at them (and the officials) the entire game. My heart hurts at the fact that my kids and Paisley will not have their mammaw taking them on trips to Dirt Cheap, just like my mammaw did for my brother and me. My heart hurts at the fact my kids and Paisley will never spend weekends at the Leaf River with their mammaw and poppy. My heart hurts at the fact they will never get to experience playing catch in the yard for hours with their poppy. My heart hurts at the fact that their mammaw and poppy will miss out on birthdays, graduations and weddings. But most importantly, my heart hurts at the fact that they will never know the extent of how much their mammaw and poppy loved them.
I’m so thankful that we had the opportunity to take one last family vacation with Mom, my brother and his family. We shared some great memories of previous vacations and made some new ones along the way. I’m relieved that I was able to be there and take care of Mom during her last few days. Most importantly, I’m grateful that my brother Tony and I were able to hold Mom’s hands as she left us to be with Jesus and Dad.
As Donna Taggert sings, “God must need another angel around the throne tonight. Your love lives on inside of me, and I will hold on tight. It’s not my place to question, only God knows why. I’m just jealous of the angels around the throne tonight.”
