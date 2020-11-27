Jay Scoggin’s business Jones County Drugs has been selected for “Yard of the Month” by the Ellisville Garden Club. The storefront of the owner/pharmacist is a longtime favorite of shoppers in the community, offering a beautiful setting on Hill Street as motorists head to downtown Ellisville. Customers are treated year round to seasonal plants in decorative pots and multiple flower beds. “Thank you, Jay Scoggin and Jones County Drugs, for brightening our city,” garden club officials said. Because of COVID-19 and restrictions, the Ellisville Garden Club revamped the Yard of the Month program. Instead of selecting homeowners with outstanding yards, the club is highlighting bright spots in and around the city that bring joy to the community.
