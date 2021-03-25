Music will fill the air once again on the Jones College campus during April. The musical feast featuring musicians from the region and music from around the world, composed centuries ago will be heard on Fridays in April at the Home & Health Auditorium.
The annual Spring Recital Series begins Friday, April 9 and will continue each Friday through April 30. All concerts are free and open to the public, but there will be limited seating to ensure social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines can be enforced. Masks will be required at all recitals. For more information call the JC Fine Arts Department at 601-477-4203 or online at https://www.facebook.com/JCJCFineArts/
• At noon on April 9, the series opens with the “Dueling Divas” — mezzo-soprano Jeanette Fontaine and soprano Roza Tulyaganova — with Christy Lee accompanying on piano. The divas will perform a program of operatic and Broadway arias and duets. A vocal masterclass will follow for JC vocal students. All of the performers are teach music at Mississippi State University.
• At 12:30 p.m. April 16, the Duo Cintemani will bring a “Renewal of Sound,” with a colorful and engaging program that features the performing duo of flutist Rachel Ciraldo and guitarist Nicholas Ciraldo. He is a professor of guitar at the University of Southern Miss and she is principla flutist of the Baton Rouge and Meridian symphonies.
• At 12:30 p.m. April 23, “The Impromptu Piano Trio” — featuring Stephen Redfield on violin, Alexander Russakovsky on cello and Theresa Sanchez on piano — will perform classic chamber music from trios of Schubert and Turina. Redfield and Russakovsky are longtime music tears at the University of Southern Miss and Sanchez has been on the faculty at Jones College since 1995 and has an extensive resumé of musical performances and associations.
• At 12:30 p.m. April 30, heavenly harpists Catherine Anderson of New Orleans and Rebecca Todaro of Baton Rouge will perform a program called “Quintessential Harp,” which will showcase both harpists in a conversation through repertoire from the ages. Anderson is on the faculty at Tulane and Todaro is a professional harpist and private teacher who lives in Baton Rouge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.