Jones inducted to Rotary Club

Shelly Jones was recently inducted into the Laurel Rotary Club. Jones is communications director for the local Economic Development Authority, Community Development Foundation and Chamber of Commerce. She is shown with David Casey, director of membership for the Laurel Rotary Club.
