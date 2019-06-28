July 1: Collins Market on Main, Collins, 4-6 p.m.
July 2: Coffee with the Candidate, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 10 a.m.
July 3: Summer Celebration and Firework Spectacular, Taylorsville, 7 p.m.
July 3: Red, WHite and You fireworks show, downtown Laurel, 7 p.m.
July 5: Open Mic Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 6:30 p.m.
July 5: Blackwater Brass does Slowboat Brewing Co., Slowboat Brewing Co, 7:30 p.m.
July 6: Dad Shoes with Mississippi Kite, Slowboat Brewing Co., 7:30 p.m.
July 6: Inaugural Exchange Club of Laurel Charity Dodgeball Tournament, Front Street, 4-8 p.m.
July 6: Community Blood Drive and Open House, Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department, 9 a.m.
July 7: Red Cross Instructor Training, 1st Choice Emergency & Safety Training, 9 a.m.
July 8: Astro Camp, Central Creativity, 9 a.m.
July 10: Animal Rescue League Goat Yoga, Animal Rescue League, 6 p.m.
July 12: Board Game Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 6:30 p.m.
July 15: Girly Girl Camp, Central Creativity 9 a.m.
July 15: Gamer Camp, Central Creativity, 9 a.m.
July 16: Wine & Design DIY Charcuterie Board, Lott Furniture, 6 p.m.
July 19: Live Music Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 6:30 p.m.
July 20: Inaugural Watermelon 5k Run/Summer Bash, East Jones Elementary, 7:30 a.m.
July 20: Summer Dance Camp, Ellisville First United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.
July 20: Burden’s Birthday Bash, Burden’s Creek ATV Park, Mount Olive, 8 a.m.
July 22: Adventure Camp, Central Creativity, 9 a.m.
July 26: Vinyl Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 6:30 p.m.
July 28: Back to School Give Away, Support Da Hood Foundation, noon to 2 p.m.
July 29: Fifth Annual AD47 Football Leadership Academy, Laurel High School, 7a.m.-noon
July 29: Music Theory Boot Camp, First Church of God Laurel, 9 a.m.
