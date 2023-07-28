• Kevin Michael Sykes, 32 and Billy Jo Freeman, 33
• Amanda Denise Graham, 24 and Brittany Noel Gable, 30
• Jordan Nathaniel Mangum, 23 and Amber Marie Hill, 24
• Patrick Ryan Murphy, 39 and Kristin Renea Chandler, 40
• Mitchell Shane Polk, 28 and Taylor Jo Watts, 24
• Christopher Lewis Dearmond, 42 and Christina Gregs Blackburn, 48
• Nicholas Keith Parker, 26 and Alexzandria Michelle Sherman, 21
• Kristopher David Dobson, 23 and Brittany Fayann Smith, 22
• Michael Dwight Valentine Jr., 40 and Amber Nicole Smith, 38
• Daniel Tremaine rotter, 23 and Icesis Tyeisha Dean, 21
• Brandon Lee Merrick, 41 and Scottie Anthony Corley Jr., 38
• Daniel Lawrence Windham, 22 and Elda Ann Cook, 20
• Shannon Duane Moss, 40 and Elisa Dawn Tisdale Huff, 43
• Marcus Tyrone Dunn, 31 and Rosalinn Lashay McDonald, 40
• Kaine Rey Lee Livanec, 25 and Aketrell Quashawn Pruitt, 24
• William Harold Wells III, 30 and Lauren Olivia Yarnell, 19
• Osman Manolo Baez, 47 and Isaura Guadalupe Duarte, 38
• Addison Carter Easterling, 22 and Hannah Jean Dunston, 22
• Walter Harper Bartran, 45 and Jennifer Dawn House, 48
• Earmon Beasley Jr., 60 and Stephanie Cheri Green, 49
• Adolfo Pascual Martinez, 28 and Elvira Tepole Tlehuactle, 30
• William Scott Alexander, 39 and Kimberly Rena McCormick, 40
• Justin Matthew Jordan, 35 and Ashley Nicole Skipper, 26
• Pamela Holbrook Evans vs. Sylvester Lavon Evans Jr.
• Consuela W. Ramsey vs. Richard Ramsey
• Sydney D. Henderson vs. Curtis T. Overstreet
• Frederick G. Taylor vs. Davida Evans-Taylor
• Shawndaius Gaines vs. Porosha Keyes Gaines
• Angelina Reyes Mandujano vs. Efrain Mandujano
• Raul A. Hernandez vs. Milagros Diaz Martinez Hernandez
• Willie E. Doggett vs. Stephanie E. Doggett
• Mario J. Clark vs. Valerie D. Clark
