Marriages
• Isaac Nathaniel Housley, 20 and Brittany Michelle Graham, 19
• Joseph Baron Fuller, 26 and Vivian Dahiana Minyard, 23
• Tashma Andron McFadden, 45 and Omaira Plaza-Vaddy, 41
• Bryson Thomas Seigrist, 19 and Layla Marie Hicks, 18
• Melvin Cortez Pollock, 36 and Genovia Chantrelle McGill, 35
• Rod Reese Lovett, 30 and Rose Ashley Leeann Runnels, 29
• William Lyle Wood, 24 and Analee Nicole Cooley, 27
• Jeremy Alexander Clanton, 28 and Rebecca Rose Adams, 28
• Boone Evan Lukich, 25 and Jessica Ruth Eleazer, 23
• Aaron Heath Ingram, 33 and Presley Deann West, 30
• Presiliano Morales Ramirez, 41 and Rosalba Gomez Jiminez, 31
• Christopher Lewis Breedlove Sr., 61 and Angela Faye Chatelain, 56
• Gregory Dale Byrd, 65 and Dona Gay Hession, 63
• Jermaine Joseph Dennis, 43 and Sheree Monique Moody, 35
• Douglas Paul Donald, 31 and Taylor Nicole Ward, 32
• Johnny Christopher Coleman, 53 and Gail Denise Woodfox, 51
• Brett Clanton Pickle, 33 and Anna Bethel Houston, 28
• Ryan Nathan Reed, 31 and Holly Patrice Brown, 36
• Robert Clayton Sharp, 21 and Briana Nicole Middleton, 20
• Randall Shamous Barnes, 47 and Latrelle Crosby, 37
• Julian Francisco Ramirez Morales, 41 and alva Ramos, 38
• Anthony Kyle Moffett, 40 and Madeline Shea Davis, 28
• Alexander Jones, 56 and Rita Dontay Walker, 55
• Jared Bryar Burkett, 19 and Kambery Faith Wade, 19
• John Marshall Diffey, 28 and Sara Kathryn Terry, 26
• Quentin Cornelius Jaynes Goodlow, 29 and Keisosha Jaquez Arrington, 25
• Earnest Terrell Washington, 53 and Corine Washington, 56
• Charles David Farmer, 63 and Kelly Michelle Farmer, 60
• Patrick Austin Bunnell, 28 and Shelby Lynn Jones, 29
• Agustin Puebla Mandujano, 42 and Yolanda Segura Rojas, 44
• Judy E. Irons, 57 and Samira Jucia Pine, 50
• Kaden Lane Sanford, 20 and Chloe Brelynn Robertson, 19
• Holland Cyruss James, 64 and Malisa Ann Hopkins, 52
Divorces
• Curtis J. Windham vs. Sheleta Itson
• Timothy Westmoreland vs. Susan Westmoreland
• Jackleen Taylor vs. William Rawls
• Tiffany Pickering vs. Christopher Pickering
• Courtney Tolbert vs. Dustin Tolbert
• Kayla Wildman vs. Donald Wildman
• Marvin Rhodes Jr. vs. Dionne Rhodes
• Joshua Johnson vs. Jamie Johnson
• Chauncey Toney v. Dana Toney
• Marketta Reddoch vs. David Reddoch
• John Smith vs. Gloria Graves
• Catherine Watts vs. Jamey Watts
• Ashley Hodge vs. William Hodge
• Wyatt Bowers vs. Jessica Bowers
• James Pilgrim vs. Tonya Pilgrim
• Juazlynn Williams vs. Gregory Williams
• Paula Wyndham vs. Wyndham
