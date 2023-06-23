The Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum and Arts celebrated the 158th anniversary of the freeing of the last American slave as part of its Juneteenth celebration.
Juneteenth, declared a national holiday in 2021, marks the day the last American slaves were freed from bondage in Galveston, Texas, which came about two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
Marian Allen, executive director of the museum, opened the doors to the 5th Street facility to a steady stream of residents and visitors. The museum opened on Feb. 1 — the first day of Black History Month — and in the five months it’s been open, the museum has continued to add to its displays.
The museum spans back to Kemet in Africa, the beginning of black history, through enslavement to the present.
The museum also highlights the accomplishments of black Laurelites and Jones Countians, such as Rev. Jimmie Bunch, the first black fire chief in Laurel and international opera star Leontyne Price.
“Our Great Room showcases all of the great African Americans who have lived in Laurel or Jones County,” Allen said.
Bunch attended the celebration and reflected on the hardships of becoming the first black fire chief in Laurel, and also the progress in the city.
“To me, Juneteenth accelerates in me what freedom is truly about,” he said.
Allen has outfitted the museum with pieces from her collections, which span 20 years. The collection used to be in her home, but her children gave her the idea to open up a museum, which is always looking for additions to the displays.
“One day, my kids said, ‘Our house is like a museum’ and I said, ‘why should my kids be the only people who see this?’” Allen said.
Allen, who operates the museum by herself, plans to host more events to feature the ever expanding culture of black Americans and expand her reach through the county.
If you go: The Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum and Arts is located at 820 W. 5th St. in Laurel. The phone number is 601-323-9418 and it can be found on Facebook.
