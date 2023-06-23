The Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum and Arts celebrated the 158th anniversary of the freeing of the last American slave as part of its Juneteenth celebration.

Juneteenth, declared a national holiday in 2021, marks the day the last American slaves were freed from bondage in Galveston, Texas, which came about two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

marian allen museum

Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum and Arts Director Marian Allen sits in the museum on Juneteenth, which was Monday.
museum clippings

Clippings from the Leader-Call adorn a wall inside the museum. (Photos by Sheridan White)

