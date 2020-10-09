Couple to exchange vows Oct. 24
•
Karlyn Bren Grubb will become the bride of Lawrence Edwin “Trey” Goff III on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Grenada.
Miss Grubb is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Karl H. Grubb of Grenada. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carlton Mayfield of Cleveland, the late Brownie West of Cary, and Mr. and Mrs. Carl L. Grubb of Moorhead.
Mr. Goff is the son of Ms. Regina Pruitt of Odessa, Fla., and Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Edwin “Larry”
Goff II of Stringer. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Pruitt of Laurel and the late Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Edwin Goff I of Ellisville.
The Rev. Tom Potter of Louisville will be officiating the double-ring ceremony.
A reception will follow the ceremony at First & Green Celebrations in downtown Grenada.
All friends and relatives are invited to attend the wedding and reception.
