Since I made a “Summer Bucket List,” I thought it would only be fitting to share our “Fall Bucket List.” Now that fall is on the horizon, I cannot wait to experience some of my favorite traditions with KJ.
One of my favorite parts of October is Mitchell Farms’ Peanut Festival. Now that KJ is more active, I know that he will truly get to enjoy everything Mitchell Farms has to offer kids. From the hay rides to the corn barn, I have a feeling this pregnant momma will be struggling after keeping up with KJ all day.
You cannot mention October, without thinking about the South MS Fair. The fair holds such a special place in my heart and I hope that KJ is able to feel the same as I do. My growing boy loves to eat, so I am already preparing extra clothes for the ketchup and ice cream stains that will be sure to come from all the fair foods. With KJ being over 3 feet tall and growing each day, I hope he will be able to ride some of the kiddie rides. Add in the petting zoo and games, I’m sure we will be dealing with a meltdown leaving the fair gates.
Last year we participated in the Halloween festivities, but it was very limited since KJ was only six months old. However, this year we are in for a whole lot of tricks and treats with our wild boy. Since we are Ellisville residents, we will be experiencing Halloween festivities at Jones College’s Treats in the Streets and Downtown Ellisville’s Trunk or Treat.
Not only is there an abundance of festivals, there are also plenty of activities that only seem inviting when the temperature starts dropping. Although we cannot have a true bonfire due to city ordinance, we do have a fire-pit that will be the perfect size for KJ’s first taste of s’mores. KJ has a sweet tooth, so I cannot wait to see him experience his first s’mores.
You cannot experience fall without visiting a pumpkin patch and finding your ultimate pumpkin. Even though I don’t foresee us carving pumpkins this year (toddler with a sharp utensil is probably not the best idea), I plan to have a pumpkin paint party. I feel like KJ will be covered head-to-toe in paint by the time we are finished, but I cannot wait to showcase his pumpkin masterpiece on our front porch.
Although we may experience some dreary fall days, I’m sure we can make the most of our days while staying dry and warm inside. With KJ’s love for books, I can’t wait to read some of my favorite fall-themed books like “This Little Pumpkin,” and “We’re Going on a Leaf Hunt.” We can even add in some fun fall craft activities like a corn cob painting and paper plate pumpkins.
With there only being two and half months of autumn left, I know we will be experiencing a busy season with Halloween festivities, Thanksgiving dinners and preparing for Christmas. However, I can’t wait to create some new sweet memories as we narrow down on days as a family of three.
