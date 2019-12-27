With 2020 only days away, I cannot quit thinking about the changes our family is soon to undergo in just 10 weeks or so. While I know my husband and I will have a lot of adjusting to do, I cannot imagine what KJ will be experiencing soon. Not only will KJ be promoted to a big brother in 2020, there will also be a second birthday and a lot of milestones to achieve with this new year.
The first year of KJ’s life definitely had its challenges. Being a first-time mom, I had to learn how to manage being a mom and wife all while maintaining a full-time job. To say it was easy would be the biggest lie. However, there is a lot of truth to the old saying that it comes naturally.
As a first-time mom, I will admit I was living by every parenting book I had read and following the milestone chart like a hawk. I remember freaking out over every little thing that did not meet the criteria as I had planned. Don’t get me wrong, I’m still a helicopter mom 80 percent of the time, but I have grown out of the need to overanalyze every detail.
With KJ in the full-fledged toddler stage now, my husband and I are beginning to see the signs that potty training is quickly approaching. I can’t help but get a little misty-eyed every time KJ comes to me and says, “I poo poo.” Thankfully, Santa delivered KJ his own mini toilet, pullups and big-boy undies. Hopefully, we can achieve potty-training success without losing our sanity before baby sister comes.
Now that I am soon to give birth again, my biggest fear is losing my time with KJ. I know it sounds selfish and silly, but I am not ready to share KJ just yet. Being his mom the past 20 months has been the most exhausting, demanding and grueling months of my life. However, they have been the most rewarding, fulfilling and life-changing months, as well.
To think that our world as we know it will soon completely change has me absolutely terrified. Keeping up with KJ has definitely become a full-time job, so wish me luck as we dive into the crazy world of raising two under 2.
•
Lakyn Prince is office manager of the Leader-Call. Email her at office@leader-call.com.
