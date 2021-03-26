Since the day we found out we were expecting, my husband Colby and I dreamed of watching our baby play baseball. As the weeks passed by and we found out we were having a boy, our dreams intensified even more. We spent the weeks leading up to delivery day decorating a baseball-themed nursery and purchasing the cutest baseball outfits for KJ to wear. The neurotic planner in me even made Google searches to see what MLB greats would share KJ’s birthday with him. We just knew our baby boy would be joining them one day.
As KJ grew and the holidays passed, KJ’s collection of baseball bats, balls and clothing grew. We would spend baseball season religiously watching our Atlanta Braves and even making trips to watch our MSU Bulldogs. While KJ was still learning to crawl, he had already mastered throwing a baseball. There were countless hours poured into practicing catching, throwing, hitting and even perfecting a home-run bat flip. Some may call it obsessive or brainwashing, but KJ was as addicted as we were.
A month ago, my sister-in-law called me and told me they were having tee-ball signups at Merchant Park. We were in Gulfport, but I was not going to let that stop me. I called my brother. I knew if anyone could make it happen, it was him. All it took was 30 minutes and we were in. Once we had the approval, it was time to start shopping. About $200 later and one happy boy, we were ready for our first practice.
March 9 finally rolled around and off to Merchant Park we went, while Colby stayed home with KJ's sister Bradley Kate, who was recovering from a sinus infection. I will admit, I was apprehensive. The league was for 3-4-year-olds, but with KJ still being 2 until mid-April, I wasn’t sure how he would measure up to the other kids on the team. At first, things were going great… until the coach and rest of the team showed up. KJ immediately clammed up. He was not interested in fielding. But when it came time to bat, he turned into a ball hog. If there is one thing that child is not shy about, it’s batting. He also really enjoyed running the bases. With the amount of energy KJ has, that didn’t surprise me in the least bit. All in all, I was very impressed with his performance.
Since the first practice, we’ve only had two more practices thanks to the severe weather we had this month. Those other practices have been hit or miss — literally and figuratively. KJ still loves batting a whole lot more than fielding, but he’s coming around to it slowly. Between our next few practices and evenings spent in the backyard, we should be (mostly) prepared for opening day on April 10.
Regardless of the outcome, I am so proud of KJ and will always be his biggest fan.
