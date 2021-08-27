Aside from December and all its Christmas festivities, August is without a doubt the busiest month for our family. Between birthdays, showers, an anniversary and now COVID-19, I think this may be our biggest August to date.
To begin with, birthdays make up eight of the 31 days of August, including mine and my husband’s. Add in two nieces, an honorary nephew, two coworkers and my boss, there are always presents to buy and celebrations to attend all month long.
If there wasn’t a birthday party on our agenda, we were most likely attending a baby shower. The start of this month, my sister- in-law Keri threw me the most perfect diaper shower. With this being my third pregnancy in four years, I was hesitant at even the thought of another baby shower.
It seemed kind of selfish to ask the same family and friends to go out of their way to celebrate our new addition. Thankfully, Keri did not listen to me and our friends and family outdid themselves again. My family is so grateful for the continuous love and support that we have experienced since the day our family started.
While August used to be full of happy events, that isn’t the case anymore. As most of you know, last Aug. 24, we had to say goodbye to my mom. Grief is such a crazy emotion that I’ve unfortunately become very familiar with the last three years. This past month has definitely hit me harder than I expected.
I could try to blame it on my pregnancy hormones, but the truth is, surviving a whole year without my mom here has been the biggest challenge I’ve yet to face. There have been so many instances where I just knew a phone call to her would solve all of my problems or a bowl of her gumbo would cure any sickness. It is still so strange thinking about the fact I will be having a baby who will never meet his/her grandparents on my side. I think that is the hardest concept for me to grasp — knowing that my life has continued on without my mom here.
Being a pregnant momma and seeing the COVID-19 news everywhere I look, I have definitely been more paranoid this time around. When the news of coronavirus first came to be last year, my family and I took it very seriously, especially with my mom being immunocompromised.
After time passed, our guards came down, and when the news broke of vaccinations being available, I knew 100 percent I would NEVER get one of those. Honestly, I didn’t really get nervous about the Delta variant until I scrolled through Facebook and continued seeing posts praying for a family.
There was a healthy 30-year-old pregnant mom who contracted the Delta variant, was hospitalized and then eventually passed away after a successful C-section two days prior. She left behind a husband, 2-year-old son and 2-day-old son.
Being a 29-year-old married mom of two, with another one in less than two months, I could not even begin to imagine the pain that family has experienced and will continue to experience. When our boss Jim brought up vaccinations at one of our Monday meetings, I was still very hesitant — even when he put a $100 bonus to any employee who got vaccinated.
However, after talking to God and hearing my doctor’s opinion, I felt it was best for me and my family to get vaccinated. Thankfully, my husband agreed to go with me to Wallace Discount Drugs and received his vaccination with me. As of now, I have had my first dose of Moderna for almost three weeks and will be getting my second dose in the next two weeks. So far, I have had minimal side effects — mostly just a sore arm and headache for a couple of days. But any minor side effect I have experienced is worth it to have the peace of mind that I am taking the necessary precautions to protect those I love the most.
While I know our busiest month is behind us, I know that in roughly four weeks, we will be finding out the true definition of busy when we bring Baby Prince No. 3 into this world.
