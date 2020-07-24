The past 4 1/2 months have been a range of emotions, milestones and adventures. With so much uncertainty going on in the world these days, it is easy to get caught up and overlook the small things happening right in front of you. However, at the end of the day, the little things will always end up being the things you remember the most.
July has been a big month for our Bradley Kate in regard to milestones, challenges and adventures. The week she turned 4 months old, she began mastering rolling belly-to-back and back-to-belly. Since then, she has been rolling all over the place and loving her newfound talent. With accomplishing rolling over comes the move from bassinet to crib.
Since moving to the crib, our perfect 10 hours of uninterrupted sleep has turned into six hours, followed with multiple trips to put her pacifier back in. This cycle usually continues until one of us finally gives up — usually this means I start my day at 4 or 5 in the morning. However, I recently purchased a Merlin Magic Sleep Suit and it has been a total lifesaver.
If you are in the process of moving your baby to a crib, I highly recommend investing in one of these sleep suits. Along with our four-month sleep regression, sister’s two bottom teeth are making their appearance. Although I have spent a small fortune in teethers the last couple of months, Bradley still prefers gnawing on her hand for the majority of the day. Fingers crossed her teeth come in soon!
While sister is continually changing and growing each day, big brother has been undergoing his own new milestones. After weeks of multiple family members and friends saying KJ needed a haircut, I finally caved.
For those who do not know, KJ had the cutest blondest little curls. I won’t lie, his hair had started getting on the longer side. But I knew that the moment we chopped his curls off, my baby would be gone and a little boy would be in his place. Oh, boy, was I right. I still miss his sweet little curls, but his big-boy haircut makes him look so handsome. We are finally achieving some success with the on-and-off potty training. We’ve had five really good days so far. As long as there is not a sucker shortage, we should be officially potty trained by the time next month’s column prints.
Although this month has been filled with multiple growing pains, we have also accomplished our first weekend trip with a baby and toddler. We made a quick trip to the coast for a small little getaway. While the trip itself was short, our packing list was not. For any parent who has taken a baby on a trip, you know the struggle. Between the bottles, stroller, clothes and snacks, you would have thought we were going on a week-long vacation. I can only imagine how we are going to tackle our first real vacation later this month. Don’t worry, I’ve been working on our packing list for two weeks now.
•
Lakyn Prince is office manager for the Leader-Call. Email her at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.