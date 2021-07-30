For those of you who actually keep up with my kids, I apologize for being MIA last month. With our special community edition and my family vacation, I just wasn’t able to make it come together in time. However, I’m back now for
at least three more consecutive months. The jury is still out depending on how baby No. 3 is doing.
Last month, we were able to take our family vacation to Gulf Shores. Last year, after my mom passed away, my brother Tony and I decided to keep the tradition alive and make a family trip every summer in honor of our parents and one of their favorite places. Let me tell you, we had to jump through hoops to make this trip possible.
Between work schedules, condo availability and the kids’ extracurricular activities, we were almost out of luck. Fortunately, we were all able to make it all work out in the end.
We’ve been staying at the same condominiums since I was 3 or 4 and religiously made family vacations every single summer until my college years. These are the same condos that held our last vacation with my dad and mom. These are the same condos that Colby and I stayed in the week of our wedding, which was on the neighboring golf course. These are the same condos that have become a piece of me. I would love nothing more than to have these condos become a piece of my kids. So far, I think we are off to a wonderful start on that tradition.
Although our vacation did not go exactly as planned due to a tropical
storm, we were still able to cross some things off our bucket list and make the best out of the situation.
After checking the forecast multiple times, we decided we would have to cram as much as possible into Thursday. Thankfully, Thurs- day was beautiful, and we were able to have a beach day, which in all actuality ended up being a beach three hours. Lets just say a certain 3-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl needed naps before World War 3 broke out on the beach.
After naps, we still managed to squeeze in some pool time before dinner. We were even able to get a few pictures of the kids on the beach afterward. Unfortunately, we wouldn’t be as lucky with the weather the rest of the trip.
It may have been raining outside, but we didn’t let that dampen our spirits. Between trips to the bowling alley, arcade and souvenir shops; our kids were not disappointed. Regardless of the weather, we were still able to create a very memorable trip with the sweetest memories. Before we left, we made sure to reserve our condo for next year’s vacation. It was definitely bittersweet getting to make more memories in the place that holds the best memories of my mom and dad. Next year will be even sweeter after adding our new baby to this family tradition.
