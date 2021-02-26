Being a wife, a mom of two and a full-time employee, sometimes I forget to recognize my appreciation for those who have and continue to help us. First and foremost, I have to brag on my husband, Colby. I am so fortunate to say I have been blessed with an amazing husband and the kids have the best dad. We may not always see eye to eye or agree on a lot, but he is always the first one in my corner cheering me on and supporting me. Getting to grow up and raise our children together will forever be the top highlight in my life.
Being iced in for two days with the kids, I cannot start this column without thanking our TeePee family. KJ has been attending daycare since she was about 5 months old. Since Day 1, we have been overwhelmed with the love they have given our babies. TeePee has, hands down, been the best decision we have made for our kids. KJ comes home every day with something new he has learned. From learning his colors, numbers, animals and ABCs to helping us potty train, TeePee played a major role. We have been so fortunate to have a daycare that not only loves our kids as their own, but also put in the time and work to help them grow. Since Colby and I both work full time, our kids do spend the majority of their time weekdays at TeePee. Knowing that our babies are in the best possible care, makes morning dropoffs so much easier.
Since losing my mom and dad, I have worried about my kids growing up not remembering or knowing their mammaw and poppy. However, my brother Tony has filled those shoes with ease. Tony and I have always been super close. After losing Mom and Dad, our bond has grown even more. There are very few weeks that pass that we don’t make plans to get the families together. Tony, his wife Ashley and their daughter Paisley have helped fill the place of not having Mom and Dad here with us — especially when we share memories with the kids or visit the cemetery. If there is one thing I know for certain, KJ and Bradley will never go a day without their Bubba, Addy and Pay Pay.
I am fortunate to have married into a family who has taken me in as their own. Since the very beginning, Colby’s parents have played such a huge part in my life. Once we were married and started having babies, that role grew even more. Whether it is sleepovers at Mimi and Mark Mark’s house or golf dates with Papaw, KJ and Bradley have been so spoiled. I know a lot of my fondest memories growing up included my mammaw, and I am so thankful that the kids will be able to make those same type of memories. Aside from grandparents, KJ and Bradley also have some wonderful aunts and uncles, who are always a phone call away and willing to help us when our plans fall through.
We have also been blessed with some really great friends who have become honorary aunts and uncles to our kids. Whenever Colby goes golfing, he almost always has a miniature sidekick with him. Colby’s friends never roll their eyes or get upset with having a 2-year-old intruding on their golf day. It isn’t unusual for KJ to hop around from golf cart to golf cart sharing his gold fish with his “uncles.” All of my closest friends have kids now, so getting together is not always as easy as before. That does not stop us from trying to get the kids all together once a month for playdates or the kids being completely spoiled by their “aunts.”
I know there are so many others who have been there for us in the past couple of years (like my boss and coworkers, extended family and those who have become like family), but, unfortunately, I can't fit everyone in my column. Just know that we are forever grateful for the role you have played in our lives and the lives of our babies.
Ann Douglas said it best, “If it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a village to support that child’s parent.” Today, and everyday, we are thankful for our village.
