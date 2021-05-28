Summer is finally upon us, and that can only mean one thing — our annual summer bucket list.
Last year’s was definitely a flop due to Bradley Kate being only a few months old and coronavirus shutting everything down. However, now that Bradley Kate is older than 1 and KJ is the best big helper, I know that we will be able to accomplish the majority of our bucket list this year. With this being our last summer as a family of four, I want to make it extra special for our two babies.
We will be starting our summer off with our annual trip to Gulf Shores. Every summer since I can remember, my family would travel to Gulf Shores and stay at Cypress Pointe Condominiums. There were a few summers work and life did not allow that to happen, but it is by far one of my favorite traditions. This year is going to be bittersweet for us since this will be our first trip without my mom. Last year, we were all able to load up and spend a week revisiting our favorite spots in Gulf Shores and reliving some of Mom’s favorite memories from over the years. We had no clue that would be our last trip with her before she passed three weeks later. Thankfully, my brother and I were both determined to keep the tradition alive for our kids.
This year, I want to take the kids to Sandy Run Farms in Purvis to pick blueberries and peaches. KJ and his daddy are both blueberry-holics, so I know they will be in heaven. Sandy Run Farms also has a play area that includes swings, slides, sprinklers and more for the kids to enjoy after our picking is over with. I cannot wait to spend the day on the farm with the kids and then spend the evening in the kitchen coming up with new desserts for us to enjoy. I may be regretting this decision once I’m out there sweating my pregnant butt off, but if it makes KJ and Bradley Kate happy, I cannot refuse.
We have been wanting to take the kids to the Global Wildlife Center in Folsom, La., for a while now. Between COVID and our schedules, we never could find the time. I’m hoping this summer is the perfect opportunity to make it happen. KJ is super obsessed with all things animal and Bradley Kate is finally getting to that point, so I hope that they will both love this experience. While we are nearby, we may get the chance to take the kids to the Honey Island Swamp Tour and see the alligators. I know, without a doubt, KJ will be in heaven. It may take some convincing and bribing to get Bradley Kate on board, though. I think it will be the perfect weekend trip to make new memories and new experiences. Plus it will give me the opportunity to eat some yummy Cajun seafood.
Don’t worry, there will still be multiple trips to the candy store, park and zoo for KJ and Bradley Kate this summer. We have already started stockpiling the freezer with popsicles and preparing our backyard with an inflatable water slide, pool and sprinklers. I cannot wait to make more memories with our sweet babies this summer.
