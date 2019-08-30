SURPRISE! The Laurel Leader-Call will be welcoming our Royal Office Baby No. 2 in March!
With this unexpected news, I’ve been trying to wrap my mind around how to bring a new baby into this world with a toddler on my hip — literally.
Rewind to 2016, my husband and I were newlyweds who received the news that I had unexplained infertility. This led us down a long road of doctor appointments, prescriptions, blood work and prayers.
After 16 months, God answered our prayers. We were over-the-moon excited to finally be expecting our little miracle.
When I was pregnant with KJ, I loved experiencing every little kick and milestone. There wasn’t a day I didn’t track my symptoms or plan every single minute detail for his nursery. However, this time around is looking a lot different and a whole lot busier.
Finding out we were expecting another baby has been one of the biggest surprises and challenges I have faced to date. For the last three months, I have been struggling with how I am supposed to feel. Don’t get me wrong, I am very thankful that God chose me to be this little blessing’s mom. However, a part of me feels guilty for taking away from my time with KJ. It seems like our time with KJ just began and now his world is about to be rocked.
After having KJ, my husband and I were really on the fence of whether we would ever be ready to have another baby. Everyone told us how lucky we were because KJ was the epitome of a perfect baby. To quote a previous column by Jim Cegielski, “If our office manager Lakyn Prince ever has a second, normal baby, she isn’t going to know what has hit her.” I guess we will soon find out if we can hit the baby lottery again. (fingers crossed)
I’m hoping that these next six months will provide me with the calmness and guidance I need to carry and deliver a healthy and happy baby. Most importantly, I pray that I can continue to keep up with KJ, even when I am eight-months pregnant.
So, for the next 200 days, I plan to spend every moment I possibly can soaking up all the sweet moments with my baby boy.
•
Lakyn Prince is office manager of the Leader-Call. Email her at
