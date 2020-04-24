By Lakyn Prince
Although everyone in America is currently dealing with the pandemic known as COVID-19, I did not expect it to affect two of my favorite annual events — KJ’s birthday and Easter.
This year, those events definitely did not go as originally planned. As an avid planner, I had begun planning KJ’s second birthday probably a week after his 1st birthday. Seems crazy, but your child only turns 2 once. Plus, Pinterest makes it too easy to plan every minute detail.
Originally, we would have had a “Two Wild” birthday party at Zoofari Kidz Indoor Play with all of our family, friends and KJ’s daycare friends in attendance. Unfortunately, these plans were shattered when the shelter-in-place order was set. The planner in me has already rerouted our “Two Wild” theme into next year’s birthday, “Wild & Three.” This way all of the purchased decorations, table wear and party favors will not be a total waste.
The same weekend as KJ’s birthday this year was Easter, one of my favorite holidays. First, and most importantly, it is the day we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Easter will always hold some of my favorite memories of my dad. Every Easter, my mom and dad would hide eggs for me and my brother Tony … even until my dad’s last Easter. My brother was 31 and I was 25. It was always such a big competition that often resulted in someone (or both of us) with torn clothing and bruises. My dad was usually the instigator, but he always made sure to drop me hints when Tony was not around. Although my dad is no longer living, I will always make sure his Easter tradition continues to live with his grandkids.
This year for Easter and KJ’s birthday, we joined the two with a small family get-together. While the adults prepped the food and boiled crawfish, the kids hunted eggs.
In case any Easter bunnies are wondering, it is not a good idea to purchase 250 eggs that you must stuff and hide. However, the kids thoroughly enjoyed it and that’s all that matters at the end of the day. Although it was not the way we had originally planned, we had the best day celebrating KJ and Jesus with our family.
As KJ blew out his candle, I wished that his Poppy could have been here for just one more Easter.
•
Lakyn Prince is office manager of the Leader-Call. Email her at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.