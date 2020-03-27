At 11:44 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, we welcomed Bradley Kate Prince into this world. Weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces, she is every bit as perfect as she is chunky. We are so thankful for a healthy baby girl. However, our real challenge will begin as we navigate two under 2.
When KJ was brought into the hospital room to meet his baby sister, he did not know what to think. I do know that he did not like seeing me in the hospital bed with an IV.
However, the bundle of pink in his daddy’s arms definitely caught his attention. KJ was pretty infatuated with his “baby” as she is referred to by him. When the time came for him to leave the hospital, KJ had given Bradley several kisses and finally warmed up to the idea of me in the hospital bed.
On our way home from the hospital, my husband Colby and I made bets on how long it would be until KJ was ready for Bradley to find a new home. Our guess was one week. Surprisingly, it took two weeks before KJ became tired of sharing us.
We have since been dealing with fits of jealousy and temper tantrums. It has really been a challenge on deciding when to discipline and when to comfort KJ when he is not listening. Before COVID-19, Colby and I had dedicated at least one evening per week for KJ date night. We would leave sister at home with her mammaw and take KJ out to eat. Unfortunately, since coronavirus has made its way to Mississippi, we no longer have that luxury. Hopefully this will be a short-lived phase that KJ will soon grow out of.
In the meantime, I will be quarantined at home with my new baby girl.
If all goes well, by the time she is vaccinated, this pandemic will be over and I can introduce Bradley to her new world and office space.
