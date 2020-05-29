I once read that it takes six months to get used to a new job. In the first few weeks after having Bradley Kate, I kept thinking, “What have I done?” and “When will this get better?”
It has now been almost three months since my new job as a mom of two began, and I just now feel like we are getting settled into our new normal. After being a stay-at-home mom for the past 12 weeks, I have a newfound respect for those who are stay-at-home moms 365 days per year. It is so hard not to lose yourself in the mundane schedules of feedings, naps and cleaning. Thankfully, I will be returning to work next week with my newest addition and Royal Office Baby No. 2.
When I had KJ, it was so easy to be 100 percent present with him. I could spend all day just holding him and staring at his perfect little face. Colby and I could not imagine a day where KJ would grow up on us. We were living our perfect, blissful dream of being first-time parents. Don’t get me wrong, we saw our fair share of struggles and obstacles with navigating parenthood, but we enjoyed every single second of the newborn stage.
Now that baby No. 2 has arrived, I find myself fantasizing to a day when sister will be able to sit up by herself and even be able to crawl. I am trying so hard not to get caught up in the “what will be” and focus on the right here, right now with our itty-bitty baby girl.
With Bradley Kate, I have been on maternity leave a little longer due to coronavirus. I’m not going to lie, it has been so much harder this time since I have more to worry about than just my newborn. For almost two years, KJ has been my No. 1 priority and responsibility. I would be lying if I said my world did not revolve solely around him before sister came.
Now that I have found myself juggling a newborn and a toddler, life has become exhausting, but so much more rewarding. Although we really struggled the first month, we have started enjoying life with our two babies. We have managed to finally get Bradley Kate on a pretty consistent schedule and KJ is back to his normal routine. We are experiencing fewer meltdowns from our big boy and sister is sleeping an 8-9-hour stretch each night.
Even though we did not know what we were getting ourselves into, having our two babies so close in age has really been a blessing in disguise. There is nothing sweeter than to see KJ giving his baby sister kisses, trying to hold her hand and attempting to play a game of peek-a-boo with her. We have seen a side of KJ that only began to bloom the day Bradley was born.
I cannot wait to watch these two grow up to be each other's best friends.
Lakyn Prince is office manager of the Leader-Call.
