The late Mr. Rogers once said, “Play is often talked about as if it were a relief from serious learning. But for children, play is serious learning.”
Having a toddler has taught me more about the learning process than I ever thought possible. It amazes me how much I have learned from watching KJ grow mentally and emotionally in just 15 months. I feel like, as a parent, it is our responsibility to provide our children with the right tools to succeed.
In this case, the “right tool” happens to be an active imagination and educational toys. No, I am not referring to an iPad, but actual hands-on toys. One of KJ’s favorite toys is The First Years Stack Up Cups. For only $3.99, you can provide your child with size, color and number recognition, as well as counting practice. There are also bath tub versions available!
Another favorite toy of KJ’s is his Melissa & Doug Farm Chunky Puzzle. KJ loves any and everything that has to do with animals, so it shouldn't be a surprise that this puzzle is one of his daily toys. This puzzle is a great learning tool, because it allows us a chance to work on our animal names and sounds while encouraging problem-solving and hand-eye coordination. This $10 puzzle will not disappoint you or your child!
Books play an important role in KJ’s life and I am so grateful that he loves them as much as he does. Our favorite books right now are "Sing Along With Me" books by Nosy Crow. These nursery rhyme books feature different sliding parts that encourage your child to interact. Reading is one of the best things you can do with your child to promote language skills, comprehension and imagination.
With bath time probably being KJ’s favorite part of the day, we knew it was time to find him some fun and educational water toys. Our current must-have is the Munchkin Fishin’ Bath Toy. This toy is sealed, so you don’t have to worry about any mold growing inside of the toy. This fishing pole is a bath-time staple and motivates KJ to focus on large motor skills and creative thinking. For $8, it is definitely worth purchasing!
Whether these toys are helpful for you or not, it is important to find tools that will benefit your child’s learning ability while having fun.
Lakyn Prince if Office Manager and mother to the Laurel Leader-Call Royal Office Baby.
