Disclaimer: I know Jim will probably negate everything that I present in this column; however, he is not the one that has been up with a fussy toddler at 1 a.m. three nights this week.
•
Here in the last few weeks, KJ has been on a whole new level when it comes to any and everything. We’ve learned that saying “no” usually results in a temper tantrum and that it is true what the “experts” say about sleep regression. My husband and I have definitely been in a shock with how quickly our perfect child has developed into a crazed toddler.
For those of you unfamiliar with the term “sleep regression,” it essentially means that our once 12-13 hours of straight sleep baby is suddenly waking throughout the night. According to articles, this phenomenon can last anywhere from two to six weeks… (if you happen to stop by the office within the next month, please disregard the bags under my eyes.) Although we have experienced sleep regression with KJ at 4 months, 9 months and 12 months, this 18-month regression has been the toughest one yet.
While our sleep has been diminishing, KJ’s teeth have been multiplying. It feels as if he has had a mouth full since he was 9 months old, but nothing compares to his molars coming in. Since these teeth are in the back of his mouth, it is near impossible to massage his gums without potentially losing my finger. Therefore, we have resorted to eating way too many popsicles and relying on Motrin. The only upside to the teething is having an excuse to use as to why KJ has been throwing down the last month.
When you become a parent, everyone is quick to warn you about what all comes with a newborn — the diapers, feedings, sleepless nights, etc. However, nobody is just ready to blurt out what is to come when your child reaches the toddler stage. To say discipling your toddler is an easy task would be one of the biggest lies ever. Nonetheless, I believe that it is important to set boundaries and teach KJ how to be accountable for his actions. Without proper and persistent discipline, it is impossible to expect your child to maintain the standards expected of him or her. The foundation that I am building for KJ is one that I hope will provide him with a kind and obedient manner for his future schooling and childhood.
Being a mom has been one of the most challenging yet rewarding jobs I have ever endured. With the standards society has placed on mothers these days, it is impossible to ever truly know just how well you are doing as a mom. When I am feeling the weight of these standards, I can look at KJ’s sweet little smile and know that just maybe I have achieved motherhood success.
•
Lakyn Prince is office manager of the Leader-Call. Email her at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.