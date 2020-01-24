Potty-training chronicles
•
To refresh your memory, Santa brought KJ a mini toilet, pull-ups and big-boy underwear for Christmas. However, with all the holiday traveling we had planned, we postponed the introduction until we were back on our normal schedule. Therefore, our potty-training adventure began this past weekend.
If you know me, you know I am a planner and obsessor. I tend to spend a lot of time researching a particular topic, making lists and then making more lists before I will commit to action. When I realized KJ was starting to show signs of being ready to start potty-training, I took to Google, Pinterest and online mom groups to start my research process.
Let me just tell you, apparently there are more than 5 million ways to potty train. Needless to say, I was overwhelmed and definitely had underestimated the amount of work that we were about to endure.
When we woke up Saturday morning, we put KJ on his toilet and waited… and waited … and waited some more. After five minutes or so, we figured KJ did not need to potty and pulled him from his toilet. Before we were able to get his pull-up on, we were greeted with a puddle of pee just inches from his toilet.
Lesson No. 1 was learned super quick: make sure you have the pull-up on before they come off the toilet.
I only hope that we get as excited about KJ’s first home run as we did when he actually used his toilet for the first time.
Potty-training a little boy is a whole new ballgame for me, considering I am a girl. Research and advice from others have given me a wide variety of things I should or shouldn’t be doing. These vary from putting Cheerios in the toilet for aiming or letting him pee on a tree outside. Chances are the latter will be a last resort. I can only imagine receiving a phone call from daycare saying KJ has been marking his territory on the playground. For now, we are trying to master the sitting-down technique until we get a little older to comprehend the aiming aspect.
Right now, we are moving at a turtle's pace on potty-training, but when you both work full-time jobs, it is hard to commit to a strict action plan. Most of our thorough training takes place on the weekends. However, we’ve experienced hiccups with needing to go grocery shopping or tying up loose ends before sister makes her arrival. Hopefully, we will be able to work out a system at home and daycare that will create an easy transition for KJ. If you know a foolproof technique, send it my way!.
•
Lakyn Prince is office manager of the Leader-Call. Email her at office@leader-call.com.
