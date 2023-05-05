Kindergartners learn about growing plants and other similar activities in a Park Place Garden Club-sponsored program called “Kindergardening.” The group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at the Laurel Jones County Library and hear a story, enjoy a craft and learn about flowers, birds, insects, recycling or the environment during each session. Three times per year, they plant flowers in the planters outside the library in downtown Laurel. Little Jana Caire, right, is shown helping Park Place President June Wheeler and Joshua Knight is shown helping Kindergardening Chairwoman Wanda Knotts care for the newly planted flowers. The club also provides a Garden Education Center each month and the theme of the Garden Education Center matches the Kindergardening program for the month.
