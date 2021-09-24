On Wednesday, Dixie Electric Power Association General Manager Randy Smith and communication assistant Amanda Mills spoke to the Laurel Kiwanis Club regarding their new high-speed internet subsidiary company, DE Fastlink, LLC.
Smith gave an update on the service, which reached its 1,000th subscriber on Thursday, the installation of more than 1,075 miles of fiber optic cable and the CARES Act and RDOF funds that have been awarded to DE Fastlink. Mills walked Kiwanis members through the sign-up process, 2021 target map, packages and pricing and marketing efforts. For more information, visit defastlink.net.
