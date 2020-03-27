Good Day, Regular People.
Today I’m going to tell you about Lady Victoria, a ghost.
The story goes that her husband was William H. Mason’s right-hand man. My house was built for Mr. Mason’s guest home. At one time, "Right Hand" and his wife Victoria lived here. As time passed, "Right Hand" had a falling out with Mr. Mason. This led to a large sum of cash to be hidden here in this house. Up until that time, "Right Hand" had kept his money in Mr. Mason’s banking establishment.
As it turned out, even Victoria was not told exactly where the money was hidden. Then "Right Hand" went to Glory. Leaving his widow to forevermore sit in the front upstairs window waiting for the trolley to bring her husband back to her. Out of love or love of money, no one knows.
Now, there is no need to join the many others who have searched this house for that money. And had a dime been discovered, it would have immediately gone toward paying for the constant house repairs.
I scoffed at the idea of a ghost. Then an old-timey ring of a telephone seemingly coming from the cellar began at random.
Then a shadow of a hazy, translucent figure began appearing on occasion and in the same spot.
When this happens, I do my best to curtsey and I address her as Lady Victoria. I say, “Lady Victoria? I am pleased to meet you and I hope I care for your home as well as you, ah, as well as your servants did."
My grandson, Twelve, overhearing me once, pointed out no one else was in the room but the two of us. I waved frantically and made the shush sign.
“We must honor those who came before us.”
Then Twelve made the crazy sign, twirling his finger on the side of his head.
I am especially sensitive to older people since a young man at the Dollar General called me a boomer and told me to hustle. I cannot hustle. And if I could, this would have ensured I would move at the pace of a sloth.
Then Twelve pointed out there is no need to give the resident ghost a title such as “Lady” as we live in America.
I think she is deserving of the respect. Imaginepeople over the decades tromping through her home. Scratching the hardwood, painting over beveled glass and other horrors.
I talk to her often. “Lady Victoria? Have you seen the scotch tape? It was right here.” Eventually whatever is missing turns up.
It must be difficult here in today’s world, yet your mind focusing on yesteryears. My own back pages are often clearer to me than what happened this morning. I am often lost. Or at a loss.
Just last week I heard on the radio there was to be a poetry seminar in a neighboring county. I love poetry and imagined there would be tea served in china cups. Maybe there would be scones.
When I arrived I did wonder why it was being held in a cow pasture. Then I noticed the other attendees were men in cowboy boots. I was dressed in a floral Laura Ashley dress and pearls. Still I took a seat.
That’s when they brought out the chickens. Readers, it was a poultry seminar.
I hope you will join me next time when I tell you about the day in 1962 when I came home from school to find my daddy frantically digging a hole in the backyard. I will give you a hint: Cuba.
Have your hot cocoa or ice tea ready depending on if we are having winter or summer.
