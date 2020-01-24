Mardi Gras season is here! Parades in Laurel, Ellisville coming
•
The Carnival season is in full effect and cities in the Free State and surrounding areas will celebrate Mardi Gras with parades and revelry.
Mardi Gras is traditionally celebrated on “Fat Tuesday,” the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent. Mardi Gras 2020 falls on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The festivities will begin locally long before then when the second annual Ellisville parade will roll on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 5 p.m. in downtown.
The event is family-friendly and organizers are still accepting floats. For information, call Rita at 601-477-2246 or 601-778-3006.
One week later, the Krewe of Blue Mardi Gras parade will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 in downtown Laurel. The general entry fee is $50 per float or $100 per judged float.
Applications can be picked up at the Laurel Police Department and they are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 12.
All proceeds will go to the charitable work of the Laurel Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 2.
Warm up for the Laurel parade at 11 a.m. Feb. 15 for Hattiesburg's ninth annual Caerus Mardi Gras parade.
Leading the parade will be the Honey Island Clydesdales and the Southern Miss Dixie Darlings.
The parade starts at 11 a.m., rolling south from 4th Street Frontage Road to the Hardy Street, west on Hardy to 38th and ending at Morningside Drive.
To register a float, email hburgmardigrasparade@yahoo.com. There is no entry fee.
Floats must be loaded upon entry. Lineup lanes will not be open for loading/thru traffic. Float captains must submit entry form, driver’s DL and proof of insurance.
