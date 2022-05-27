It is officially that time of year when I create our family’s summer bucket list. With three kids — KJ, 4, Bradley Kate, 2, and Rynlee, 8 months — this year’s list will be super short and sweet.
1. Annual beach trip
This one will without a doubt be a permanent on every summer bucket list to come. Vacationing in Gulf Shores, Ala., at the same condo has been a family tradition of the Bice family for as long as I can remember. Some of my earliest and fondest memories come from my childhood spent on these family trips. Last year’s trip was so bittersweet, as it was our first trip to take without Mom or Dad. My brother Tony and I decided that no matter what is happening in our lives, that these annual beach trips will remain a constant for us and our families for years to come. This will most likely be the first item on our bucket list to get marked off, as we will be heading south in just a few short days. I cannot wait to experience our first beach trip as a family of five.
2. Ice cream dates
This bucket list item will be an ongoing adventure as we plan to take the kids to get ice cream throughout Jones County every weekend. There are so many new ice cream shops in Laurel now that I think this will be the perfect opportunity to try them out and give the kids something to look forward to each weekend.
3. Blueberry pickin’
At our house, we go through three grocery staples super quickly: milk, water and blueberries. This is super ironic for me, since I am the only one in the household who despises blueberries. Between Colby, KJ, Bradley and now Rynlee, blueberries do not last longer than a day or two in our house. If you’re not an avid blueberry shopper, you would be shocked to know how much we spend on blue- berries every month.
I think it would be really fun to take the kids to a u-pick farm, such as Sandy Run Farms in Purvis to pick blueberries, strawberries, peaches, etc. Sandy Run Farms also has a really cute play area for the kids. Not only will we have the opportunity to create fun memories, but I will also be able to stock up on blueberries by the gallon.
4. Zoo trips
We’ve taken a few trips to the zoo since Bradley was born, but we have yet to do the full zoo experience with the kids. I’m talking about getting there early, seeing the animals, eating lunch there and playing in the splash pad. I might just be having a really poor lapse in judgment right now, but fingers crossed we are able to complete this without too many meltdowns.
5. Weekly family walks
Colby and I have been trying to live a more active lifestyle for the last five months or so. We usually go to the gym five days a week and are eating healthier. Don’t get me wrong, we still indulge in a weekly cheat meal or two, but, for the most part, we have been improving our way of life. We’ve been talking about taking the kids to walk in the evenings a couple nights a week. Since we don’t live far from Jones College or Howard Tech Park, we could easily add these family walks to our routine after picking up the kids from daycare.
Hopefully, this can be a fun healthy activity that can turn into a recurring staple in our household. I recently saw a post on Facebook that said some- thing along the lines of, “We only have 18 summers with our kids — so let’s make them count.” While I hope to have a lifetime of summers with my children, I know that our summers won’t always be full of excitement or joy over finding a seashell or getting an ice-cream cone. I hope that I am able to keep this perspective when the days are long and remember to find the joy in watching the kids faces light up over the smallest things.
