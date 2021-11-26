While I would love to keep my original title of Keeping up with KJ & BK, I think it may be a bit much to add one more set of initials.
After careful thought and consideration and an office vote, I felt like this was more suitable going forward. Also, I apologize for being MIA the last two months, but Baby No. 3 decided to come early and I have had my hands pretty full.
On Wednesday, Sept. 22, I woke up with slight nausea. However, nothing too out of the ordinary, especially for someone 37-weeks pregnant. After dropping the kids off at daycare, I did my grocery pickup at Walmart and headed into the office. Yet I was still not feeling 100 percent.
I knew something was definitely off when my co-workers (and partners in crime) Courtney and Kamron started discussing lunch plans and I couldn’t even think of eating. A little before 11 a.m., my husband Colby called and he began questioning what my lunch plans were. I just told him that I wasn’t hungry and I just wasn’t feeling that great and he immediately said, “Do we need to go to the hospital?” I laughed it off and told him no and I thought it was just Braxton Hicks.
By 11:30 a.m., I was calling him to meet me at home so we could go to the hospital. Although this was my third child, I had never had a natural labor. Both KJ and Bradley were inductions with epidurals immediately following. I never felt a natural contraction before and I guess I was in denial. The last thing I wanted to do was go to the hospital for false labor, especially since it wasn’t my first rodeo.
Once we arrived at South Central, my nurse began checking and monitoring me. Although my contractions were not consistent, everything else was progressing. As each hour passed, I continued to progress enough to finally get admitted to a labor room around 4 p.m. After the doctor broke my water and my epidural was set, I was finally ready for Pitocin.
After dosing off for a small nap, I was finally ready to deliver our baby. Two-and-a-half pushes later, Dr. Weber held up our newborn baby. After 37 weeks of carrying our baby, the first words to come out of my mouth, “Aw man, it’s another girl.” Not my proudest moment, but I was so convinced we were having another boy. Although baby girl was a little early, she was perfect, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces and 19.5 inches long.
Once we were moved to our room in postpartum, it was pushing midnight. As the wee hours of Sept. 23 rolled around, I was able to share a special moment celebrating my mom’s Earthly birthday with her fourth grandchild — Rynlee Ann Prince. Although I would have given anything to have my mom here, I know that she played a main role in my early labor and was definitely by my side through it all.
