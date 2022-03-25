Another month has come and gone, and I have yet to figure out if time is flying or if it is dragging by slowly. I guess that comes with the territory when you’re a mom, wife and a full-time employee. Some days feel as if they will never end, like you have been working for three hours and realize you haven’t even been at work for 30 minutes. Yet other times you feel like you blinked and missed it all. I feel like here lately my life has constantly been torn between the two.
Earlier this month, March 4 to be exact, we celebrated our Bradley Kate’s 2nd birthday. It is still hard for me to believe that my middle child is now entering her second year of life. In one aspect, it is hard for me to remember what life was like before she came into ours. Bradley Kate is so full of life and pretty demanding most days, so it seems as if she has been with us for longer than two years. Yet other days I still think of her as that chunky little baby. Her little personality has grown so much, and she is constantly singing. Although Bradley Kate has grown and changed so much, one thing still remains the same — her pacifier. I don’t recall the transition with KJ to be anywhere near this difficult or painful for us. Hopefully, by the time we hit age 3, this pacifier will be extinct.
Bradley Kate isn’t the only one growing. Our littlest love Rynlee Ann has officially hit her half-year mark this week. She is rolling all over the place and blabbing up a storm. Not to jinx us, but she has also been the best baby during her teething stage, too. Although Ryn is drooling non-stop, her sleeping has yet to be disruptive. I will take washing bibs and onesies every day to not waking up every hour. This is another one of those times when I feel like we were just at the hospital meeting our baby girl, and now we are over halfway to 1 year old. She has been the sweetest little addition. I think God knew that with everything going on with Bradley Kate and KJ, we needed a super-easy baby.
While the girls keep us busy, KJ keeps us even busier. Our second tee-ball season just started for our little all-star, and he is still obsessed (thank goodness). While I love watching KJ play baseball, watching tee-ball practices and games are some of the longest hours. With him being only 3, I have refrained from being a sideline coach as much as possible. If you ever heard my parents at my games growing up, you know what kind of genetics I am working with. Luckily, KJ seems to be hooked, and we are embracing this last season of tee-ball.
I don’t foresee time slowing down any time soon, but hopefully I can figure out how to slow down my life enough to enjoy watching these three grow up.
