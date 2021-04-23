Pastor, family adopt foster child
Although he’s known them as mom and dad since he was 7 days old, a 2-year-old officially became the son of a Laurel pastor and his wife.
About 15 people from Bethlehem Community Church gathered around the Jones County courthouse in Laurel waiting for Landon Altman’s adoption hearing Thursday morning. Rev. Jamie Altman, pastor of Bethlehem Community Church, and wife Brandi Altman, fostered Landon soon after he was born with hopes of adoption. As the family of seven walked down the steps of the courthouse after the adoption hearing, Landon, 2, said to the waiting crowd, “I’m adopted.”
Brandi said the couple knew they wanted to adopt, adding to their family of three girls, Sarah Grace, 15, Anna Belle, 12, and Emma Kate, 11.
“The Lord told us we should adopt, so we prayed and fasted for 90 days,” Mrs. Altman said. “We hoped for a little girl from outside of Jones County with no health problems. We got a little boy from Jones County that had some health concerns. But it turned out even better than we could have hoped for.”
Rev. Altman said he felt great about his son’s adoption today.
“I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time,” he said. “We’ve just been a big happy family.”
The process to make it official took a while.
“Today, we’ve ended a process of more than two and a half years,” Jamie said. “We’ve had to jump through a few hoops, and it’s taken a little longer than I expected.”
Mrs. Altman said the couple got the motion in court to adopt Landon in October 2019, and it took until April 22, 2021 — Landon’s adoption day — to finish the process.
From the first moment they saw Landon in the hospital after his birth, they knew he was meant to be part of the family.
“It was an immediate connection,” she said. “When we picked him, he was 7 days old, and we knew we were all in.”
There were some hardships, as Landon was possibly HIV positive. The family worked through it, and after an 18-month process of medication, they got the news he was negative.
“It was worth the journey,” Mrs. Altman said. “It showed me how much I was lacking in trusting the Lord. I hit my knees and prayed.”
About a year after beginning to foster Landon, the couple had another surprise — his half-brother Logan was available for the family to foster. Logan was born early in June 2019 and stayed in the hospital until Sept. 16, 2019, when the family could take him home.The Altmans decided they wanted to add Logan to the family also and began the adoption process.
Logan, 1, was with the family at the courthouse with Landon, wearing a baby blue and white shirt that read “Little Brother” and Landon wearing one that read “Big Brother.”
Mrs. Altman said she received good news about Logan’s adoption.
“We were informed that they were working on the wording for the petition, so the date is coming very, very soon,” she said.
After meeting their biological mother, Mrs. Altman said she was forever grateful for her.
“Landon will always know who she is,” she said.
To make it through the long waiting period of the adoption process, Mrs. Altman said she stuck to some advice from a close friend who was present at the adoption.
“Be faithful in the known as God is faithful in the unknown,” Brandi said.
The church members hugged and kissed Altman family members in front of the courthouse, celebrating the end of a long journey. A photographer hired by the Altmans captured the family’s joy at the spot where Landon now shares their last name. In one shot, Landon holds up a sign next to Mrs. Altman that read, “Maybe some things last forever after all.”
