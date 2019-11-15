Lashonda McLeod of Washington, D.C., and Julius Harper of New Orleans exchanged wedding vows at 5 p.m. Sept. 13, 2019, at the home of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas McLeod in Columbus. The Rev. Jessie Slater officiated.
LaShonda is the granddaughter of Mrs. Ella Little and the late Mr. Eddie James Little Sr. of Columbus, the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Anders of Sumrall and the late Mr. Thomas McLeod Sr. of Hattiesburg.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Harper of Laurel and the grandson of Mrs. Velma Jordan and the late Mr. Cleo Jordan and Mrs. Mattie Harper and the late Mr. Johnnie Harper, all of Laurel.
The bride is a graduate of Columbus High School and Alcorn State University and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. The groom is a graduate of McComb High School and Alcorn State University and is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
The bride wore a white traditional cocktail dress from Mexico and was given in marriage by her parents. Sonja McLeod of Atlanta, sister of the bride, served as Maid of Honor. Johnny Harper, the groom’s father, served as Best Man.
The bride is a U.S. diplomat and Foreign Service Officer and is currently assigned to Beijing, China. The groom is a production superintendent at Sanderson Farms in Hammond, La.
