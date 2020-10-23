With Halloween a week away, there is not much time to plan the perfect costume for all the procrastinators. However, you may still be able to steal the show with one of these easy last-minute costume ideas.
Ty Beanie Baby
Whether you're riding solo or with a group, dressing up as a beanie baby is simple and cheap. All you need is a solid color or animal print sweatshirt or shirt, animal ears and red poster board. Simply cut your poster board into a heart, write “ty” on it and attach to string around your neck. Just add whiskers to your face and you’re ready to go!
'The Bachelor' contestant
All you need to be the perfect contestant is a cocktail dress and a rose. Give yourself some smeared mascara to add to the most dramatic costume we’ve ever seen.
Bob Ross
You’ll be painting in the night in ’80s nostalgia with this easy costume. Grab yourself a small afro wig, a blue Oxford shirt, a paint palette and paint brush. Draw on a beard to finish your look!
Identity thief
For a truly easy and punny costume, decorate a T-shirt with several “Hello my name is __” stickers. Write different names on each sticker and you’ve got yourself a one-of-a-kind costume.
Crazy cat lady
If you’re looking for a comfy costume, this is your go-to. Add some stuffed cats to your robe and slip on your slippers. If you want to tie the whole look together, leave curlers in your hair.
Lego
Find a large cardboard box and cut out a head hole, arm holes and cut the bottom out completely. Grab six to eight round Tupperware bowls and hot glue them to your cardboard box. Give the whole box a coat of spray paint and you have yourself a fun costume!
Breadwinner
This costume would work with no planning beforehand. Almost everyone has a loaf of bread and a medallion in their home. Luckily, this is all you need to complete this look.
Jack and Jill
Jack and Jill went up a hill to….trick-or-treat. To be this dynamic duo, each throw on a pair of overalls and use makeup to create “bruises” on your face/body. Wrap a bandage around the boy’s head. Want to go the extra mile? Use a tin bucket as your candy basket.
Ghost
I’ve heard through the grapevine that the traditional ghost is back. So grab a white sheet, cut two eye holes and you are ready for a “spook”tacular night!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.